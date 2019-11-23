Forty-five days remain until the Nebraska Legislature gathers again to decide what to do about property taxes, the crowding and staffing crises in the state's prison system and challenges with youth rehabilitation centers and financially foundering rural nursing homes.
Most of Nebraska's 49 senators retreated to Nebraska City's Lied Lodge for an overnight stay last week, to catch up after a five-month break and prepare for their January session.
Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan told senators the committee has had many long discussions over the interim on how to solve the high property tax problem in the state, looking at it from "every which way."
It's not going to be easy to figure out property taxes and get a tax-incentive bill passed, she said, but there's no choice but to address those issues in the upcoming 60-day session, and give property tax cuts as much funding as possible.
There's a petition circulating that would provide landowners with a state income tax credit equal to 35% of their annual property tax bill.
"It's not the best way to go," Linehan said. "If the people get so frustrated that they put us in a box because they don't feel like we've done our job."
But local officials — members of county boards, city administrations, community colleges, natural resources districts and school boards — have to cooperate, too, she said.
"I know they've got lots of things to do," she said. "But we've got to talk them into slowing down their spending, too."
Linehan said there's a lot of confusion across the state about property taxes, where they go and what they fund. Senators need to talk to their constituents about how property taxes fund local government, she told them.
If those tax solutions aren't found, she said, baby boomers are going to leave the state. Businesses are going to leave the state.
But Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said the Legislature is focused on the wrong thing if it's on those who collect and spend the taxes, and not those who pay the taxes.
"The petition drive will love this position a lot," he said. "And it will be fuel for people to sign. And I can tell you right now it's going well. ... We need to focus on the taxpayer and not those who receive the taxes."
The Health and Human Services Committee and the Judiciary Committee met Friday over lunch at the retreat to talk about senators' vision for the Youth Residential Treatment Centers that have been in flux this year.
The Department of Health and Human Services made changes to the centers after a crisis at the Youth Residential Treatment Center for girls in Geneva in July. The HHS plan is to keep teen girls and boys at Kearney, bring a few girls back to Geneva as they transition to their communities, and open a new Youth Residential Treatment Center for kids with more serious needs in Lincoln at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center, a detention facility.
The Health and Human Services Committee held October hearings on the centers in Geneva and Kearney. A number of senators, advocates and juvenile judges have said they have serious concerns about a youth treatment center in a detention center lockup, which they say is against state law.
They reported the Lincoln center, which the state contracted with for five years to house youth, is having trouble hiring enough staff because of differences in pay between the state and county workers.
Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne said the state needs an intermediate placement for kids in the juvenile justice system. There's a gap, he said, for the in-between kid who doesn't need the higher level of restriction but maybe six to nine months with added structure.
Senators will develop their own vision of what the youth rehabilitation and treatment centers should be in Nebraska.
The senators also heard about needs for the prisons at the retreat to address the problems of overcrowding and understaffing. Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop told senators the first thing that needs to happen is to increase pay for security staff.
Hourly rates for staff at the Lancaster County Jail are $21.43, while the state pays prison staff $16.75 an hour. It would cost $15 million to $20 million in annual wages, Social Security and retirement benefits to raise state security workers in the bargaining unit to the level of county workers, according to the legislative fiscal office.
"I think this is the most critical thing that we can do this year, is to take care of the staffing issues. Because until we do that, nothing's going to get better and we can't staff any more buildings if we built them," Lathrop said.
The state also needs to expand the Omaha Community Corrections Center, as recommended by a study in 2013, he said.
"We can, as a body, choose to resolve capacity by building our way out of it. Or we can make some sentencing reforms," he said. "You'll see some of those bills coming up this year."
Speaker Jim Scheer said the priorities in this short session will be tax incentives, property taxes and prisons.
In the first three weeks of the session, senators will begin to address some of the 80-85 bills that are on first reading.
Bill introductions will take 10 days, and hearings will begin after that, with full-day debate beginning March 3.
Scheer said his goal is to get all priority bills to the floor for debate in the coming session.