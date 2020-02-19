Tax reform debate divides rural, urban senators

The Legislature launched floor debate Wednesday on this year's premier tax reform proposal, a bill that promises to provide $520 million in property tax relief delivered through reductions in property valuation and increased state aid to public schools.
The bill (LB974), the product of a series of meetings and negotiations within the Legislature's Revenue Committee, faces a daunting road ahead as it confronts the challenge of attempting to gain the support of a filibuster-proof majority of state senators.
That's a legislative task that has always turned out to be a road too far.
"We have a crisis," Revenue Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn told her colleagues, one that requires a reduction in property taxes paid by farmers, ranchers, homeowners and businesses.
If the Legislature does not address that challenge, she said, "people are not going to live here."
The bill threatens to sharply divide rural senators from those who represent Lincoln and metropolitan Omaha, setting the stage for a likely legislative filibuster that would block the proposal.
Linehan will need to show Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk that she has the 33 votes that would be required to break a filibuster in order to continue down the legislative road after completing the first round of debate.
It didn't take long for the battle lines to form.
"State aid increases, but revenue goes down in city schools," Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln argued, and the direct loss in financial support for Lincoln Public Schools could be measured in the "tens of millions of dollars."
"Do not hurt my public schools," she declared.
Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, a key figure in the coming debate, said the bill provides "an opportunity for rural and urban interests to come together for the good of the state."
The proposal crafted by the Revenue Committee is the product of "a lot of deliberation and a lot of compromise," he said, and would be "good for education and good for taxpayers."
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, chairman of the Legislature's Education Committee, said the bill provides that "every child would have no less than 15% of his or her education costs funded by state aid."
Most school districts receive no state aid under the school funding formula.
Signaling the beginning of urban opposition, Pansing Brooks initially offered a motion to bracket the bill -- freezing it in place for the rest of the legislative session -- but subsequently withdrew that motion.
Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha told her colleagues the proposal would "hurt our schools."
Most of the initial debate was dominated by rural voices.
The bill "gets to the core of the most pressing issues" in rural Nebraska, Sen. Julie Slama of Peru said.
Rural Nebraska "educates the workforce for Lincoln and Omaha," Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango reminded urban senators.
Signaling the challenge ahead, Linehan told her colleagues: "I am willing to negotiate."
When the Legislature convenes on Thursday, the bill once again will be at the top of the agenda.
