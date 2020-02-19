Tax reform debate divides rural, urban senators

It didn't take long for the battle lines to form.

"State aid increases, but revenue goes down in city schools," Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln argued, and the direct loss in financial support for Lincoln Public Schools could be measured in the "tens of millions of dollars."

"Do not hurt my public schools," she declared.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, a key figure in the coming debate, said the bill provides "an opportunity for rural and urban interests to come together for the good of the state."

The proposal crafted by the Revenue Committee is the product of "a lot of deliberation and a lot of compromise," he said, and would be "good for education and good for taxpayers."

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, chairman of the Legislature's Education Committee, said the bill provides that "every child would have no less than 15% of his or her education costs funded by state aid."

Most school districts receive no state aid under the school funding formula.

Signaling the beginning of urban opposition, Pansing Brooks initially offered a motion to bracket the bill -- freezing it in place for the rest of the legislative session -- but subsequently withdrew that motion.