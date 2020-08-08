Tax package protects current state programs, according to Appropriations chair

It's not only Omaha residents and other Nebraskans who cross the Missouri River to gamble at casinos in Iowa, he said. Busloads of Nebraskans leave the Panhandle to gamble at casinos in South Dakota and Colorado, Stinner said.

"Let's reform the sales tax or at least take a hard look," he said, pointing to a wide array of exemptions for services that could be tapped for revenue.

"That needs to be looked at," he said. "A broader sales tax base could also mean a lower rate."

Revenue is needed to fund state appropriations and there are also new challenges looming ahead: "The prison population situation needs to be taken care of," Stinner said.

Stinner was one of seven senators who helped craft the final compromise that emerged from negotiations launched by Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk in an attempt to seek agreement on a plan in the fading days of this legislative session.

The odds stood sharply against reaching any kind of substantial agreement, and the committee was "about ready to break up and walk away" at one point, Stinner said.