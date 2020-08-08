Tax package protects current state programs, according to Appropriations chair

It's all doable without endangering adequate funding for ongoing state programs, services and commitments.
That's the assurance from Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, the guy with all the facts and figures and projections at his fingertips.
Stinner sat down in his first-floor office at the Capitol the morning after the Legislature's bombshell action propelling a huge, grand bargain agreement centered on increased property tax relief steamed ahead toward almost certain passage.
A state-funded $125 million property tax relief proposal — scheduled to rise to $375 million in the fifth year — was accompanied by a $300 million pledge of state funding for an ambitious $2.6 billion development at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, along with incremental funding for a new business development tax incentive program that could cost $150 million in its fifth year.
Big change, big investment, big breakthrough.
But what about funding for ongoing state programs and services, along with the new financial commitment to fund expanded Medicaid services for an estimated 90,000 Nebraskans?
"It's doable," Stinner said.
"We do not want property tax relief funded with cuts in spending."
So the package comes with built-in safeguards, he said, and is tied to the expectation of annual revenue growth.
Increasing property tax relief — delivered in the form of refundable state income tax credits for school property taxes paid — would be coupled to increases in state revenue.
Stinner also insisted on provisions that would restore the state's cash reserve, which senators refer to as the rainy day fund.
"That's your crutch," he said. "That's what you lean on."
A provision in the property tax portion of the bill provides that if growth in state tax receipts exceeds 3.5% and the state's cash reserve contains at least $500 million, half of the excess revenue would be allocated to the new property tax credit fund.
That 3.5% requirement "protects state government," Stinner said.
"And safeguards provide that we would not fund additional property tax relief until we replenish the rainy day fund," he said.
Looking ahead, it's clear that Stinner is open to a couple of potential new sources of revenue: a broadened state sales tax base that includes "pushing away" some exemptions on services and the possibility of legalizing casino gambling in order to capture revenue that now flows out of Nebraska and into bordering states.
It's not only Omaha residents and other Nebraskans who cross the Missouri River to gamble at casinos in Iowa, he said. Busloads of Nebraskans leave the Panhandle to gamble at casinos in South Dakota and Colorado, Stinner said.
"Let's reform the sales tax or at least take a hard look," he said, pointing to a wide array of exemptions for services that could be tapped for revenue.
"That needs to be looked at," he said. "A broader sales tax base could also mean a lower rate."
Revenue is needed to fund state appropriations and there are also new challenges looming ahead: "The prison population situation needs to be taken care of," Stinner said.
Stinner was one of seven senators who helped craft the final compromise that emerged from negotiations launched by Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk in an attempt to seek agreement on a plan in the fading days of this legislative session.
The odds stood sharply against reaching any kind of substantial agreement, and the committee was "about ready to break up and walk away" at one point, Stinner said.
Stinner gives credit to Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn for not allowing that to happen — "she was totally invested in this and insisted that we agree on a plan" — along with Scheer for his leadership in shaping the informal committee, which huddled behind closed doors.
"It was pretty intense," Stinner said. "People were passionate and I kind of like that.
"At the end of the day, we all kind of huddled up for the good of the state. We decided failure is not an option. The time to act is right now."
During negotiations, Stinner insisted on replenishing the state's cash reserve.
The property tax component of the agreement begins with relief for about 6% of local school property taxes paid, rising to an estimated 18% in the fifth year.
The 43-2 vote to advance the bill Wednesday night was stunningly lopsided, with only Sens. Ernie Chambers and Megan Hunt, both of Omaha, voting no.
Second-stage floor consideration of the proposal (LB1107) is scheduled when the Legislature returns to action Tuesday, with the measure listed as the first item on the agenda.
The coronavirus-interrupted 2020 legislative session will adjourn Thursday.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.