Supporters say voter ID needed to prevent fraud; opponents call it a solution without a problem

Evnen said he hasn't seen conclusive statistical evidence of voter ID laws suppressing turnout among minority voters. Instead, he told the committee, he's heard anecdotal evidence voter ID laws have driven up turnout among those groups.

But researchers from Harvard and Tufts universities developed an algorithm in 2017 that showed while the number of voters without a photo ID in Texas was lower than initially thought, "white voters were significantly more likely" to possess a voter ID than African-American or Hispanic voters.

Evnen said the number of registered voters without a state-issued ID in Nebraska is likely very low and that he would work to ensure everyone eligible to vote would have the required documentation.

"I see that we have 36 states that have done it, I see the U.S. Supreme Court has approved of it, and I think that we can have a voter ID system that will meet constitutional requirements and that won't shut anybody out," Evnen said, "and I'm committed to that."

Other supporters conceded that while voter fraud was not a problem in Nebraska now, enacting a voter ID law could prevent problems in the future.

"Once fraud occurs, you're going to have a hard time cleaning up the whole mess," said James-Edward Klish of Omaha. "We do not want a Chicago situation here."