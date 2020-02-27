Supporters say voter ID needed to prevent fraud; opponents call it a solution without a problem

The arguments for and against a proposal requiring Nebraskans to show photo identification before voting were, by and large, the same as they have been each of the last eight times the measure has gone before state lawmakers.
Backers of Sen. Andrew La Grone's call for a constitutional amendment (LR292CA) said a voter ID law would improve their confidence in the electoral process and stop voter fraud before it happened.
Opponents said such a law would erect additional barriers to voting, affecting minority voters, the poor, those with disabilities or older voters in rural areas disproportionately.
La Grone, testifying before the final Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee hearing this year, said voter ID is "the issue I hear the most about" from his constituents in Gretna and Sarpy County.
"They view it as a common-sense approach to securing our elections against any other form of interference," La Grone said. "This is something that, if we do it properly -- and we must do it properly -- we could get buy-in from a wide swath of the electorate."
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, a Republican who ran in 2018 on a platform that included enacting voter ID legislation, told the committee he believed voter ID was an issue "that is broadly supported" across the state, including by minorities.
Evnen said he hasn't seen conclusive statistical evidence of voter ID laws suppressing turnout among minority voters. Instead, he told the committee, he's heard anecdotal evidence voter ID laws have driven up turnout among those groups.
But researchers from Harvard and Tufts universities developed an algorithm in 2017 that showed while the number of voters without a photo ID in Texas was lower than initially thought, "white voters were significantly more likely" to possess a voter ID than African-American or Hispanic voters.
Evnen said the number of registered voters without a state-issued ID in Nebraska is likely very low and that he would work to ensure everyone eligible to vote would have the required documentation.
"I see that we have 36 states that have done it, I see the U.S. Supreme Court has approved of it, and I think that we can have a voter ID system that will meet constitutional requirements and that won't shut anybody out," Evnen said, "and I'm committed to that."
Other supporters conceded that while voter fraud was not a problem in Nebraska now, enacting a voter ID law could prevent problems in the future.
You have free articles remaining.
"Once fraud occurs, you're going to have a hard time cleaning up the whole mess," said James-Edward Klish of Omaha. "We do not want a Chicago situation here."
Nebraskans must already show photo identification to rent a car, stay at a hotel or board an airplane, said Mark Bonkiewicz of Omaha, asking the committee why voting shouldn't be the same way. He said it was best to stop a problem before it occurs.
"You shut the gate in order to keep the livestock in the pasture," Bonkiewicz said.
A long line of opponents to La Grone's constitutional amendment attacked the proposal on several fronts in a hearing that stretched past 5 p.m.
Margaret Fisher, who told the committee she attended elementary school at McPhee near the Capitol and now lives in Omaha, said many low-income Nebraskans who are unable to make ends meet would find it difficult to purchase a state ID, or even take time out of their day to obtain one.
A native of Merna in Custer County, Tyler Wilson said the amendment was "a solution for a problem that does not exist yet and will probably never exist." Of the 138 million votes cast in the 2016 election, 414 votes were determined to be fraudulent, he said.
In Nebraska, according to Christina Bradley, there were just two cases of voter fraud in the 2016 elections, when a pair of Dawson County men attempted to vote twice -- not impersonate another voter.
Sheri St. Clair of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska said voter ID laws could give too much discretion to poll workers, who could turn away voters if they decided those individuals did not represent their photo, and Mary Angus said requiring voters to show ID would mean more time spent at the polls, negatively affecting all voters.
Other opponents, including Judy King of Lincoln, attacked the idea as a racist bill aimed at suppressing the voice of minority groups, while Mark Metcalf, who lives near Sutton, said it represented "hateful symbolism."
Near the end of Thursday's hearing, Jonathan Renteria said he and his two siblings moved to Nebraska with their single mother after a fire destroyed everything they had, and often "danced between success and not doing so well like many families across the state."
He said the government should work toward removing barriers to success, like enacting vote-by-mail or requiring employers to offer paid time off on Election Day.
"Why do I believe voter ID is a bad idea?" Renteria told the committee. "Because it doubles down on our state's campaign to let people know Nebraska is not for everyone."
The committee did not take action on La Grone's proposal Thursday, and with the Legislature moving into the back half of the 60-day session, it does not appear likely to be debated this year.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS