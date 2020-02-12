Supporters of single consumption tax say it would be epic, revolutionary, grand

Replacement of Nebraska's property, sales and income taxes with a single-rate consumption tax would be so alluring that "we'll have to build a wall around our state," Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said Wednesday.
"And Colorado will pay for it," he added, prompting a burst of laughter during a public hearing on his proposed constitutional amendment (LR300CA).
"This is an opportunity for us to be different and a leader," Erdman told members of the Legislature's Revenue Committee.
The proposal represents "the greatest incentive package" for people to want to live and work in Nebraska, he said.
Erdman introduced his surprise proposal on the last day for bill introduction in the 2020 legislative session, placing a revolutionary taxation idea on the table along with legislation that's been crafted by the committee to reduce property taxes while increasing state school aid.
As the Legislature confronts its choices, an initiative petition drive is underway to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2020 general election ballot that would provide a 35% state income tax credit to fund local property tax relief.
A parade of supporters of the proposed consumption tax addressed the committee, centering largely on the burden of high property taxes in Nebraska.
The proposed consumption tax would be applied to the purchase of new goods and services, effective in 2022 if the Legislature agreed to place the proposal on the 2020 general election ballot and voters subsequently approved the measure.
Supporters described the proposal at Wednesday's public hearing with words such as epic, revolutionary and grand.
Speaking in opposition, Tiffany Friesen Milone said enactment of the proposed constitutional amendment would "require huge hikes to the sales tax that will fall disproportionately on middle-income Nebraskans."
Milone is policy director of Open Sky Policy Institute.
"An overreliance on a single revenue source would increase the risk of fiscal instability," she said.
