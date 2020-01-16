Support comes to Lincoln South Street Temple members from Legislature, community

Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart seemed shaken Thursday morning when she stood up on the floor of the Legislature to talk about the vandalism of the city's South Street Temple overnight Tuesday.

A mother and her young daughter, members of the Congregation B’nai Jeshurun, were walking to the girl's school Wednesday morning when they discovered the swastika painted on the front steps and graffiti slurs on the wooden front doors of the synagogue.

"My friends and I grew up a few blocks from this beautiful synagogue," Wishart said. "We were those girls on our way to elementary school, and this beautiful building was a welcome landmark every morning and afternoon on our walk."

The girls attended services and parties there, and she has dear friends, like family to her, who are members, she said. She has been thinking about that young girl who saw the slurs, and herself as a young girl, taking their journeys by this Lincoln landmark, filled with idealism about the future. She has been thinking about the members of the temple who had ancestors who experienced one of the darkest periods of history.