You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Students 'plead' silently with senators: Enact climate policy
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Students 'plead' silently with senators: Enact climate policy

{{featured_button_text}}
Legislature First Day

Sustain UNL activists, including University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshman Aila Ganic of Lincoln and alumnus Michael Decker of Omaha, stage a silent protest calling for attention to climate change on Wednesday, the first day of the legislative session at the state Capitol.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The 10 students who came to the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday had one unspoken request. 

Help! 

They were seeking the attention of 49 state senators starting their 2020 short session, asking them with mouths covered by help signs, hands up, to enact climate policy now. 

Brittni McGuire, with Sustain UNL, spoke for the group: "We're doing our part to advocate for climate action and we need their help to make the policy." 

Sustain UNL promotes and advocates for the creation of a sustainable world through activism, education and service engagement.

"The Nebraska climate assessment says that we're going to have more frequent and intense floods, so just like last year, it's going to keep happening," McGuire said. 

As the climate is changing, agriculture is going to have to change, too, she said. It's a huge industry in Nebraska, so its citizens will have to be proactive. 

She pointed to Australia's and California's fires, rises in sea level and climate refugees.

"It's not good," she said. "So we need to take action. ... And local communities all over have to do their parts."

Sustain UNL has 60 students that regularly come to meetings and a 600-person mailing list. 

Photos from the first day of the session:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+5
2019 continued wetter trend for Lincoln, state
Local

2019 continued wetter trend for Lincoln, state

  • Updated

The official precipitation for the year in Lincoln was 36.11 inches, marking the third year in a row the city has topped 35 inches. There has never been a three-year stretch with that much rain in records that go back to 1887.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News