Students 'plead' silently with senators: Enact climate policy

The 10 students who came to the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday had one unspoken request.

Help!

They were seeking the attention of 49 state senators starting their 2020 short session, asking them with mouths covered by help signs, hands up, to enact climate policy now.

Brittni McGuire, with Sustain UNL, spoke for the group: "We're doing our part to advocate for climate action and we need their help to make the policy."

Sustain UNL promotes and advocates for the creation of a sustainable world through activism, education and service engagement.

"The Nebraska climate assessment says that we're going to have more frequent and intense floods, so just like last year, it's going to keep happening," McGuire said.

As the climate is changing, agriculture is going to have to change, too, she said. It's a huge industry in Nebraska, so its citizens will have to be proactive.

She pointed to Australia's and California's fires, rises in sea level and climate refugees.

"It's not good," she said. "So we need to take action. ... And local communities all over have to do their parts."