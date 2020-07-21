Student discipline bill gets debate but no vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bill that would put into law that teachers and other school personnel may use reasonable physical intervention to safely manage the behavior of students got about three hours of debate Tuesday afternoon but no vote.

The bill (LB147), introduced by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, is the answer for teachers, parents and students to protect them from physical injury, he said.

"Education cannot occur without a safe and focused learning environment where all children can maximize their learning experience," he said.

The bill also would allow physical intervention to take property in a student's possession if it poses a threat of physical injury to another person.

The intervention could not be used to inflict harm as a penalty for a student's disapproved behavior.

Groene said teachers have communicated they wanted a safe working environment. School personnel wanted training to know how to deescalate situations before they became violent, and that they would have community support, he said.

The amendment to the bill, prioritized by Sen. Dave Murman, will include Murman's bill (LB998) that would require school districts to provide behavioral training to all school employees.