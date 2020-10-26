State's ag director thumps Ombudsman's office for bias in investigation of whistleblower claims

State Agriculture Director Steve Wellman has told state senators and the Nebraska Ombudsman that allegations in an investigation report of the department are unfounded.
In the cases cited by a whistleblower in the Oct. 8 report, Wellman said in a response to the Legislature's Agriculture Committee, animal abuse or neglect was not proven. Deputy Ombudsman Carl Eskridge was not impartial, and the investigation was not objective.
Whistleblower Rick Herchenbach claimed the department had repeatedly failed to enforce a state law governing cat and dog breeders, boarding kennels and rescue facilities.
Herchenbach, who has worked for the state nearly four decades, told the Ombudsman's Office the department did not consistently refer animal abuse and neglect by breeders for criminal prosecution.
The allegations, which resulted in a 20-month investigation, showed instances of unsanitary conditions, not giving immediate veterinary care to dogs that needed it, lack of food or water, lack of shelter or proper space, improper lighting and temperature control and other inhumane treatment of dogs and cats.
The department is not a law enforcement entity, although it does employ two deputy state sheriffs to provide assistance in enforcing the Commercial Dog and Cat Operator Inspection Act, Wellman said in response. Further, by definition, the law governs commercial operators who are specifically defined.
"The department does not have authority over the treatment of all dogs and cats in the state," he said.
Wellman said inspectors must always determine whether dogs and cats are being endangered and indicate how department management must respond by checking a box on the front page of a form. Herchenbach did not check the box on any of the cases listed in the report, except for one, he said.
Responding to specific cases, Wellman said Trifecta Bullies Kennel in Waverly refused to cooperate with the department and apply for a license, even though at one time it should have. When owners stopped allowing entry to their property, the department had no way to prove in a hearing they still met the definition of an operator.
Lancaster County did get involved, but the county attorney's office dismissed the case, he said.
In other cases, Wellman said owners with violations quit the business, and if they were not operators, the state had no jurisdiction; and people providing services who were not licensed could not meet the definition of an operator. In some cases, law enforcement offered no evidence of abuse or neglect.
Also, newer services, such as in-home pet services, do not appear to be adequately addressed by state law.
Wellman said Eskridge "went out of his way" to make the department look bad by including deceptive photos with the report, such as those from Trifecta Bullies that were taken after the owner vacated the property.
Wellman slammed Eskridge for taking everything Herchenbach said as unquestionable truth. Eskridge only asked for information from the department on three occasions, he said, and misled the staff on one of those by not telling them it would be the only opportunity to provide facts about the claims.
In the report, Eskridge admitted there was no violation of the law, and he did not prove the department committed gross mismanagement, or that there was a substantial or specific danger to public health or safety, Wellman said.
"The investigation report is filled with factually inaccurate and self-serving biased information Eskridge got from the complainant," Wellman said.
A full response will follow, Wellman said, but the initial response was warranted, given the "one-sided and biased nature of the published report."
Ombudsman Julie Rogers said she looks forward to working with the Department of Agriculture to improve the administration of the Commercial Dog and Cat Inspection Program.
"We welcome their full response," she said.
Sen. Steve Halloran said the Agriculture Committee also will wait for the formal response to make a decision on whether it will bring in Wellman or any of those involved to speak to senators.
Meanwhile, Herchenbach has filed a discrimination charge against the department for retaliation under the state whistleblower act. He also is appealing the demotion he received.
Herchenbach said in an interview that what's in the report are the facts of what's been going on at the department for at least 20 years, under multiple directors and administrators.
"I've consistently over the last 18 years that I've been with the program addressed these problems with department personnel and with department administrators," Herchenbach said.
He sent an email March 26, 2017, to administrators bringing forward the problems and saying they needed to be addressed.
He was then called to a three-hour meeting with state personnel and a department attorney, and they said they would get back to him on his concerns.
"Well, 3 1/2 years later, I'm still waiting for that phone call," he said.
Herchenbach, who is still doing inspections, said most breeders, pet stores, rescues and boarding kennels do a great job. But there's also bad licensees that cause the animals to suffer.
"I'm no radical, but yet I know by the teachings of a rural community that you've got to take care of animals," he said.
He grew up on a farm in the Lindsay-Humphrey area, went to a Catholic high school, and was given a good foundation by his parents that gave him a respect for animals.
As an inspector, he said, he's supposed to have the authority to help when there's a bad situation, but he has been directed not to help, and that has taken a toll on him and others.
He believes strongly that he should do what he can to help the animals, he said. And he has had success securing releases from bad situations for hundreds, if not thousands, of animals, he said.
There's a long history of the department not wanting to take the blame, Herchenbach said, and to put the blame on someone else.
"There's been quite a bit of turnover with personnel because they just couldn't keep seeing the things that they were seeing and then walking away from it," he said.
