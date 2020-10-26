State's ag director thumps Ombudsman's office for bias in investigation of whistleblower claims

"The department does not have authority over the treatment of all dogs and cats in the state," he said.

Wellman said inspectors must always determine whether dogs and cats are being endangered and indicate how department management must respond by checking a box on the front page of a form. Herchenbach did not check the box on any of the cases listed in the report, except for one, he said.

Responding to specific cases, Wellman said Trifecta Bullies Kennel in Waverly refused to cooperate with the department and apply for a license, even though at one time it should have. When owners stopped allowing entry to their property, the department had no way to prove in a hearing they still met the definition of an operator.

Lancaster County did get involved, but the county attorney's office dismissed the case, he said.

In other cases, Wellman said owners with violations quit the business, and if they were not operators, the state had no jurisdiction; and people providing services who were not licensed could not meet the definition of an operator. In some cases, law enforcement offered no evidence of abuse or neglect.

Also, newer services, such as in-home pet services, do not appear to be adequately addressed by state law.