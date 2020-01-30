State to build office, parking space at 17th and K streets

The state will build a combined office building and parking garage on the Capitol's new geothermal well field at 17th and K streets.
Department of Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee Thursday the state would break ground on the building in October and finish construction in the summer of 2022.
The four-story building would have two lower levels of parking with 418 stalls and two upper floors of office space to house the Departments of Insurance, Banking and Revenue.
