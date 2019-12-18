State senators share concerns about Nebraska's youth treatment center plans

People testifying before two Legislature committees Wednesday told senators they still have concerns about significant changes being made to the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers.

Those changes include housing most youth who are sent by judges to youth centers in Kearney, but also then sending some to Lincoln and others to Geneva.

It's traumatic for kids, who already have experienced problems, they said, to be moved from one place to another, as they have been since August and will be in the future.

And it's cumbersome, said Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, to move these kids from one space to the next and expect them to thrive and know they have adults with whom they can make connections and contacts.

Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith said, on the contrary, the ability to move throughout the system will allow kids to grow and develop thriving relationships with a variety of their peers and other adults.