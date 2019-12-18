State senators share concerns about Nebraska's youth treatment center plans

People testifying before two Legislature committees Wednesday told senators they still have concerns about significant changes being made to the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers.
Those changes include housing most youth who are sent by judges to youth centers in Kearney, but also then sending some to Lincoln and others to Geneva.
It's traumatic for kids, who already have experienced problems, they said, to be moved from one place to another, as they have been since August and will be in the future.
And it's cumbersome, said Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, to move these kids from one space to the next and expect them to thrive and know they have adults with whom they can make connections and contacts.
Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith said, on the contrary, the ability to move throughout the system will allow kids to grow and develop thriving relationships with a variety of their peers and other adults.
Right now, boys (92) and girls (17) both are confined at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney. Beginning in January, some of those with more complicated mental health and behavioral problems, who need more intensive attention, will go to a section of the Lancaster County Youth Services Center in Lincoln. A few who are ready to transition out of the youth centers will go to Geneva, which will house three to six girls for reentry services.
Geneva will have 20 to 25 staff for the three to six girls. Other areas of the campus will be used for Medicaid workers and child welfare staff, with a total of 50 to 55 employees there.
Smith reported she has hired 19 additional people to work at the Kearney center beginning in early January.
An incentive-based program that scores kids daily on compliance and peer interactions will dictate their movement through the program, and ultimately where they are housed.
Senators have complained that the youth centers, by law, are to be rehabilitative, not correctional. But housing kids in a fenced facility such as Kearney's or a locked center such as Lincoln's is contrary to law. The state has leased space at the Lancaster County youth facility beginning in January for five years. It has capacity for 20 youths.
The state has recently hired an administrator for the Lincoln center, and 16 employees, in addition to making five to six offers of employment to others.
There is nothing in state law that allows for a youth center in Lincoln, and it does not align with the purpose of the rehabilitative centers, the senators said.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop said juvenile judges are concerned that the department unilaterally would be sending youth to the Lincoln youth center or elsewhere with no judicial intervention or authority.
Smith said the department assumes that when judges order a youth to the Kearney youth center, they are putting the youth into the system.
Smith developed a business plan for the youth treatment centers, prompted in part by a crisis this summer at the Geneva center caused by damage and deterioration of the buildings, a lack of programming and the destructive behavior of some of the girls.
Girls were getting no rehabilitation or recreation but were merely being watched and supervised. Some were spending significant time in solitary confinement in dimly-lit and damp rooms with wooden-slab beds.
Senators have had concerns about those youth confinements, sometimes for days at a time. Kids are supposed to be confined in solitary for at most a couple of hours, and only if they are a danger or risk to themselves or others, said Pansing Brooks.
But Smith acknowledged that reports she has reviewed show that staff have used solitary confinement as a way to manage behavior.
"And I'm deeply concerned about that," Smith said.
Pansing Brooks said the state could be liable for such practices.
Raevin Bigelow, who was in the Geneva facility nine years ago, testified she spent nine days in solitary confinement when she was there.
When she was released, she said, she had no idea what a healthy relationship looked like, because the only thing she knew how to do was to run, fight and be by herself.
It still has a negative effect on her, she said.
