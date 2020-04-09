State senator's father in New York hospital with coronavirus

Nebraska state Sen. Tony Vargas asked Thursday for thoughts and prayers for his parents, especially his dad, who is in a New York hospital with complications of coronavirus.
Vargas' parents, Lidia and Antonio Vargas, who are 72 and 73, respectively, live in Long Island, New York, and have both tested positive for coronavirus. His father has been in the intensive care unit on a ventilator the past 10 days.
Vargas and his wife Lauren made a video on Twitter to talk about what the family is dealing with, saying he wanted to share the difficulty his family is going through so it may bring some urgency to the situation everyone is dealing with right now.
Vargas, of Omaha, is originally from New York City, and his parents and two older brothers and their families still live there. Two weeks ago, after showing symptoms of the virus, both his mother and father tested positive, and two days later his father's symptoms got worse, he said.
He was admitted to a hospital and has developed serious complications since then. For the past 10 days he has been in critical condition on a ventilator, Vargas said. His mother's symptoms have been far less severe, and she has been quarantined at home.
"It's painful for me to be so far away from them," he said, his wife Lauren by his side. "It's been even harder on my family in New York. They can't even visit my dad."
Vargas said his dad is really struggling to fight the virus. He is thankful for the doctors and nurses taking care of him.
Vargas' district is in South Omaha, and he knows things are hard for a lot of people who are maximizing their time off, struggling to pay rent or mortgages, put food on the table and care for their children. Businesses are struggling, and some may also have family or friends with the virus, he said.
"But I've been so proud of how Nebraskans have been working together through this, despite all the hardship," he said.
The next several weeks are going to be the toughest yet, Vargas said. So he asked people to stay home, and if they must go out to use social distancing, hand-washing and masks.
"Because this isn't over yet," he said. "This is personal for me and my family. And I don't want any other families to go through this."
He asked people to take a moment to think about his dad, say a prayer or send a positive thought his way.
Through his office he asked the public and media respect his request for privacy during this difficult time.
