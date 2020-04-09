State senator's father in New York hospital with coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska state Sen. Tony Vargas asked Thursday for thoughts and prayers for his parents, especially his dad, who is in a New York hospital with complications of coronavirus.

Vargas' parents, Lidia and Antonio Vargas, who are 72 and 73, respectively, live in Long Island, New York, and have both tested positive for coronavirus. His father has been in the intensive care unit on a ventilator the past 10 days.

Vargas and his wife Lauren made a video on Twitter to talk about what the family is dealing with, saying he wanted to share the difficulty his family is going through so it may bring some urgency to the situation everyone is dealing with right now.

Vargas, of Omaha, is originally from New York City, and his parents and two older brothers and their families still live there. Two weeks ago, after showing symptoms of the virus, both his mother and father tested positive, and two days later his father's symptoms got worse, he said.

He was admitted to a hospital and has developed serious complications since then. For the past 10 days he has been in critical condition on a ventilator, Vargas said. His mother's symptoms have been far less severe, and she has been quarantined at home.