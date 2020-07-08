State senators consider remote meeting, voting options for this month's session

Nebraska has the most democratic legislature in the country, O'Donnell said, with individual members having more power and authority and the ability to affect outcomes.

Other state legislatures tend to be more authoritarian.

The committee was told that this year legislatures in at least 23 states changed their rules or statutes to allow for remote participation of some kind during the COVID-19 emergency. The states included Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Crawford said Wednesday's conversation was more about whether the Rules Committee should debate and discuss rules changes for January or future sessions. The speaker and clerk have worked hard to make this month's session safe, she said, although rules could be changed, if needed and feasible, she said.

"However, I don't think that we would be ready to activate it in these 17 days," she said. "If we made this rule change in these 17 days, that would likely be a part of the rules for the next session and would create the impetus for staff ... to prepare for possible remote proceedings or proxy voting for the next session."

If a member would test positive or have symptoms in these upcoming 17 days beginning July 20, Scheer said, they still could take part.