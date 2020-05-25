You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State senator hospitalized with COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

State senator hospitalized with COVID-19

Legislature virus

Speaker Jim Scheer (right) speaks with Sen. Mike Moser on the floor of the Legislature on March 23, the first day members of the Legislature convened for an emergency three-day session.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus has been hospitalized in Omaha with a coronavirus infection, a fellow state senator confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday evening.

Moser, 68, served as mayor of Columbus before winning election to the District 22 seat in the Nebraska Legislature in 2018, where he represents Platte County and parts of Colfax and Stanton counties.

Mike Moser

District 22

Mike Moser

Columbus

Elected 2018

402-471-2715

mmoser@leg.ne.gov

A music store owner, Moser is hospitalized at Nebraska Medicine, according to a source.

No further information on Moser's condition was immediately available. Attempts to reach his family and members of his staff were unsuccessful.

Colfax and Platte counties in east-central Nebraska have emerged as coronavirus hot spots in recent weeks, with many cases tied to food-production plants in the area.

Nebraska Legislature expected to reconvene in July

As of Monday, there were 602 confirmed cases in Colfax County and 530 in Platte County, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

In an April 8 letter to his constituents, Moser described the March 16 decision to postpone the remainder of the legislative session as "a tough, but necessary, decision."

State owns land in southwest Lincoln that could be used for a new prison

"The health and well-being of all Nebraskans is and should continue to be at the forefront of decision-making for leaders in Nebraska," he wrote.

Almost two-thirds of Nebraska's 49 senators are in a high-risk category for COVID-19 complications because of age or underlying health conditions, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said earlier this month.

The Legislature is scheduled to return to work July 20, with the session continuing through Aug. 13.

Pansing Brooks has called for allowances for remote voting and remote meetings for members of the Legislature who choose not to return to the floor.

Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk said last week that he didn't know if enough senators were interested in remote participation to suspend the rules. With the precautions being instituted, he doesn't believe it is necessary, he said.

July 3 petition deadline close, but signatures gathered from a distance
Lincoln senator wants remote voting for high-risk members of Legislature

Latest update on coronavirus in Lincoln area

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News