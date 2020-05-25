State senator hospitalized with COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus has been hospitalized in Omaha with a coronavirus infection, a fellow state senator confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday evening.

Moser, 68, served as mayor of Columbus before winning election to the District 22 seat in the Nebraska Legislature in 2018, where he represents Platte County and parts of Colfax and Stanton counties.

A music store owner, Moser is hospitalized at Nebraska Medicine, according to a source.

No further information on Moser's condition was immediately available. Attempts to reach his family and members of his staff were unsuccessful.

Colfax and Platte counties in east-central Nebraska have emerged as coronavirus hot spots in recent weeks, with many cases tied to food-production plants in the area.

As of Monday, there were 602 confirmed cases in Colfax County and 530 in Platte County, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

In an April 8 letter to his constituents, Moser described the March 16 decision to postpone the remainder of the legislative session as "a tough, but necessary, decision."