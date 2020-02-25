State Penitentiary staff member said to be in critical condition after inmate attack

According to his niece, Adong Akot, who lives in Lincoln, her uncle has been in a coma.

She said her uncle has faced many tragedies as a Lost Boy of South Sudan, and coming to America alone.

The Lost Boys refers to a group of about 20,000 children, mostly boys, between 7 and 17 years of age who were separated from their families during a brutal war in southern Sudan. They trekked long distances seeking refuge from the fighting. Hungry, frightened and weakened by sleeplessness and disease, they crossed from the Sudan into Ethiopia and back, with many dying along the way.

Akot plays an important role in his family, his niece said, and is the reason she and others were allowed into America as refugees. He has always urged his family to pursue college and graduate to help their family back in Sudan, she said.

"He is one of the strongest and most intelligent people I know," she said, "and though I did find him urging me to graduate college annoying, I knew he was doing it from the best place in his heart."

Adong Akot commented on her Facebook page that there is a serious issue of understaffing and overcrowding at the prison and "unfortunately things like this have more potential to happen."