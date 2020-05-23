State owns land in southwest Lincoln that could be used for a new prison

The Department of Correctional Services will get a look next week at information it has sought on the potential for building a new prison.
Corrections Director Scott Frakes announced in February the state is considering a public-private partnership to build a new, 1,600-bed prison, possibly between Lincoln and Omaha, to help deal with overcrowding and staffing issues. It could have potential to expand by hundreds of beds, Frakes said.
The cost of the new prison could be in the $200 million range, or higher, and be some combination of medium- and maximum-custody beds, Frakes has said.
In an addendum posted May 1, to answer questions by companies considering sending responses to a request for information posted by the state in March, the department said it would need space to meet needs of the prison system for the next 100 years.
Total expansion is envisioned at 3,200 beds, the department said, based on the growth of the inmate population.
In answer to a question on whether the state-owned land that would meet the requirements for such a prison, the department said it had 400 acres of land in the area of West Claire Avenue, South Coddington Avenue and Southwest 40th Street, which is mostly agricultural land.
That doesn't mean that particular land would be identified or selected for a prison, but those two parcels are owned by the state and together valued at $1.2 million.
Three other prisons are located in that area of southwest Lincoln, between the 2700 block and 3300 block of West Van Dorn. And the Nebraska State Penitentiary is at 4201 S. 14th St.
Nebraska's prison population is at about 5,430, and the department employs about 2,200 staff. The system has hovered around 158% of design capacity, and the Legislature has set a deadline of July 1 to reduce capacity to 140%.
The department's request to companies is solely to gather information.
The prisons system has had a number of capital construction projects in the past several years. At the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, it has opened a 160-bed expansion for female prisoners and a 100-bed dormitory for males.
This year, it will add another 100 dormitory beds at the Nebraska State Penitentiary for men in minimum custody, Frakes has said. In 2022, the Lincoln Correctional Center-Diagnostic and Evaluation Center campus will have another 384 beds for men with high-security risk.
All told, the Legislature has approved funding for more than 800 beds since 2015.
For comparison purposes for potential developers, the department said the Nebraska State Penitentiary — a maximum-, medium- and minimum-custody prison — had 1,362 inmates as of the end of April, 507 staff positions, an operating budget of $6.1 million and a total budget of $29.8 million.
The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, a maximum- and medium-security prison, had 1,038 inmates, 409 staff positions, an operating budget of $5 million and a total budget of $23.3 million.
It is the state’s intention to assume ownership at the end of the lease period of any prison built under a public-private partnership.
If the department decides to pursue a new prison, the next step would be a request for proposals.
Sen. Steve Lathrop, chairman of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee, introduced a bill (LB916) this session to spend $52 million next year to construct or expand a community custody prison in Omaha to allow 300 new beds, as recommended in a Department of Correctional Services 2014 master plan report.
He said the investment was modest compared to the proposal by the Department of Corrections.
In a debate on an appropriations bill, Lathrop called the department's proposal to potentially build a new large prison "imaginary," saying it was a way to get people to think there's a solution for overcrowding on the horizon.
Even if it materialized, he said, it's four to five years down the road. And in the meantime, the prisons are projected to grow by 200 inmates a year.
