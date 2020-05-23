State owns land in southwest Lincoln that could be used for a new prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Department of Correctional Services will get a look next week at information it has sought on the potential for building a new prison.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes announced in February the state is considering a public-private partnership to build a new, 1,600-bed prison, possibly between Lincoln and Omaha, to help deal with overcrowding and staffing issues. It could have potential to expand by hundreds of beds, Frakes said.

The cost of the new prison could be in the $200 million range, or higher, and be some combination of medium- and maximum-custody beds, Frakes has said.

In an addendum posted May 1, to answer questions by companies considering sending responses to a request for information posted by the state in March, the department said it would need space to meet needs of the prison system for the next 100 years.

Total expansion is envisioned at 3,200 beds, the department said, based on the growth of the inmate population.

In answer to a question on whether the state-owned land that would meet the requirements for such a prison, the department said it had 400 acres of land in the area of West Claire Avenue, South Coddington Avenue and Southwest 40th Street, which is mostly agricultural land.