State of Nebraska revenue forecast up, but virus impact a question

Nebraska's economic forecasters edged the state's revenue projections higher Friday in spite of questions about what impact the COVID-19 virus could have on businesses or the state's workforce.

Generally, information for forecasts is gathered from national forecasting services, and the virus wasn't incorporated into those forecasts, Tom Bergquist, legislative fiscal analyst director, told the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board.

Bergquist said he would be hard-pressed to put a number on the effect the virus might have on economies, in particular Nebraska's. But by the next time the board meets, Oct. 29, they will know more about that impact and also know the Democratic nominee for U.S. president and more about the effect of the pending 2020 election.

The board revised the fiscal year 2019-20 forecast by an increase of $115 million, with projections that sales and corporate taxes would rise. Members weren't as optimistic about fiscal year 2020-21, raising projected revenues by only $25 million.

The $115 million, if it becomes the actual increase in revenues, would be moved into the rainy day fund. The $25 million would go into the state's general fund, minus a 3% reserve.