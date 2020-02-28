State of Nebraska revenue forecast up, but virus impact a question

Nebraska's economic forecasters edged the state's revenue projections higher Friday in spite of questions about what impact the COVID-19 virus could have on businesses or the state's workforce.
Generally, information for forecasts is gathered from national forecasting services, and the virus wasn't incorporated into those forecasts, Tom Bergquist, legislative fiscal analyst director, told the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board.
Bergquist said he would be hard-pressed to put a number on the effect the virus might have on economies, in particular Nebraska's. But by the next time the board meets, Oct. 29, they will know more about that impact and also know the Democratic nominee for U.S. president and more about the effect of the pending 2020 election.
The board revised the fiscal year 2019-20 forecast by an increase of $115 million, with projections that sales and corporate taxes would rise. Members weren't as optimistic about fiscal year 2020-21, raising projected revenues by only $25 million.
The $115 million, if it becomes the actual increase in revenues, would be moved into the rainy day fund. The $25 million would go into the state's general fund, minus a 3% reserve.
The current rainy day fund estimate is about $616 million, and the increase would take it to $731 million. The Appropriations Committee could make changes to that as it finalizes the budget over the next week that it will present to the Legislature for concideration later this session.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has issued a statement saying the fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong, but the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity.
In comments at the forecasting board meeting, member Leslie Andersen, president and chief executive officer of the Bank of Bennington, said the signs for a growing, strong Nebraska economy are evident, but the virus could cause some supply chain problems.
"But all in all, I'm not super worried about it," she said.
Member Tonn Ostergard, president and CEO of Crete Carrier Corp., also said the bigger issue of the virus could be the effect on businesses.
Supply chain and inventory levels, not just for finished goods but raw materials coming in for manufacturing, already are impacting his customers, he said. If they are delayed by weeks, that could affect sales or corporate income, he said. And then, could that create potential layoffs that spill into other areas?
OpenSky Policy Institute Executive Director Renee Fry said having more money in the cash reserve is a good thing for the state, particularly if there is economic fallout from a potential pandemic.
"We’re concerned about projected revenues materializing due to increased uncertainty caused, at least in part, by the (Tax Cuts and Jobs Act), tariffs and tax incentives. This uncertainty is further exacerbated by the threat of coronavirus,” she said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts stopped by the meeting to congratulate Fred Lockwood as he leaves after 36 years on the board, one of the original founding members.
Ricketts later issued a statement saying the forecasting board’s action reflects ongoing optimism for the future.
“This increased forecast eases the Legislature’s pathway to delivering over $500 million of property tax relief this session. As one famous Nebraskan would say, ‘Let’s git-r-done!’” he said.
