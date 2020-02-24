State leaders talk about whether guns should be allowed at Capitol

Pansing Brooks said by banning proponents' signs at the hearing, the state chose to trample on people's First Amendment rights but to protect people's Second Amendment rights.

She said committee members asked very few questions of testifiers because some were concerned about getting people agitated.

"That isn't good representative government, either," she said.

People should be able to come into their state Capitol and feel comfortable and safe. At the hearing, senators had no flak jackets, she said, and only at the last minute were told how to quickly exit the room.

Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld sat in on the Judiciary Committee for the hearings, even though he had been threatened on social media by someone commenting on a post by the DEGuns Facebook page. The DEGuns Firearm Sales and Services lead gunsmith, David Pringle, a former leader of the Alaska Chapter of National Alliance, a neo-Nazi group, was in the hearing room.

Monday, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said a couple of people were in the building he would have preferred hadn't been there, but the bulk of the group was fine. He understood some people are going to be afraid of guns and some aren't.