State leaders bracing for spread of coronavirus

State lawmakers and top government officials are preparing for the possibility the novel coronavirus could reach the state Capitol.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state should be on alert to deal with the virus, which causes a respiratory infection referred to as COVID-19, for the next nine to 12 months.

That's how long it could take before any vaccines or antiviral therapies -- like one being tested in a double blind clinical trial by researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine -- could be made widely available to the public.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Ricketts said he had convened his cabinet last week "to review continuity of operations plans" and prepare state workers to work from home if necessary.

Ricketts also urged Nebraskans to routinely wash their hands and avoid close contact with others as a way to prevent the spread of the virus.

"This is not something that's made up," he said at a news conference to discuss the recovery efforts since last March's extreme flooding event, which caused millions in damage.

"We need people to take it seriously."

As of Monday, three Omaha residents remain the only Nebraskans to test positive for the coronavirus.