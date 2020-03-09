State leaders bracing for spread of coronavirus

State lawmakers and top government officials are preparing for the possibility the novel coronavirus could reach the state Capitol.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state should be on alert to deal with the virus, which causes a respiratory infection referred to as COVID-19, for the next nine to 12 months.
That's how long it could take before any vaccines or antiviral therapies -- like one being tested in a double blind clinical trial by researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine -- could be made widely available to the public.
In a tweet Monday afternoon, Ricketts said he had convened his cabinet last week "to review continuity of operations plans" and prepare state workers to work from home if necessary.
Ricketts also urged Nebraskans to routinely wash their hands and avoid close contact with others as a way to prevent the spread of the virus.
"This is not something that's made up," he said at a news conference to discuss the recovery efforts since last March's extreme flooding event, which caused millions in damage.
"We need people to take it seriously."
As of Monday, three Omaha residents remain the only Nebraskans to test positive for the coronavirus.
A 36-year-old woman became the first in the state to have a confirmed case on Friday after she returned from the United Kingdom in late February. Her father and brother, who tested positive over the weekend, are in self-quarantine.
Several schools have temporarily closed to prevent an infection from spreading among those populations, and nursing homes, hospitals and health clinics are taking added precautions to keep people safe.
But at the state Capitol, which regularly hosts school groups, organizations lobbying for changes to state law and the general public curious to watch their lawmakers in action, there have been no restrictions put in place.
Speaker Jim Scheer told the Legislature on Monday to begin preparing contingency plans should the need arise for lawmakers or their staffs to quarantine or work from home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"This is no scare tactic, no one is in imminent danger," Scheer told lawmakers at the start of Monday's debate, Day 37 of the 60-day short session. "But we need to understand exactly what we're dealing with."
The Legislature will hold a briefing for all senators and their staff on Tuesday morning.
An official from the University of Nebraska Medical Center will be present to answer any questions from lawmakers, Scheer said.
The speaker also encouraged senators to opt for the "elbow bump" greeting instead of a handshake, or forego any greeting that requires physical contact altogether.
"Doing nothing is the best solution," he said.
Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O'Donnell said recent outbreaks of infectious diseases, like H1N1 in 2009, has seen the Legislature purchase additional hand sanitizers to protect members' -- and the public's -- health.
The body has never recessed or called off a session due to an epidemic, however.
While Scheer and Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, the chair of the Executive Board, said senators should have plans in place, the rules of the Legislature require senators to be in the legislative chambers to cast any votes.
