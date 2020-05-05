You are the owner of this article.
State has spent less than a third of coronavirus emergency funds
State has spent less than a third of coronavirus emergency funds

In March, the Nebraska Legislature passed emergency funding for the coronavirus outbreak in the amount of $83.6 million, and so far has spent less than a third of it: $24.7 million.

The money was to go to the Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Nebraska Medical Center for such things as medical and laboratory equipment, personal protective equipment, UV light boxes, staffing and testing. 

The plan is to replace that money taken from the state's rainy day fund with the federal coronavirus relief bill, a $2.2 trillion package, divvied up among states, to help businesses, workers and a health care system staggered by the pandemic. That will be done to the extent that the federal bill allows, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday.  

The state has spent about $25 million on personal protective equipment since the start of the outbreak, Ricketts said. And it has spent $58,685 on ventilators. The state has rented some ventilators, but has had no problem with having enough, he said. 

"We've had plenty of capacity, just about every place you go," Ricketts said. "We really haven't had that big of a demand for ventilators, so we haven't spent that much on ventilators."

Bryan Health gives glimpse into how many COVID-19 patients have left hospital

The Omaha metro area has 347 ventilators, and 90 are in use. In Hall County, hospitals have been able to transfer patients from CHI Health St. Francis to keep ventilators available, he said.

Grand Island, which has been hit hard by the virus and currently has nearly 1,300 cases in the county, has 21 ventilators and 16 intensive care beds. Ten ICU beds and eight ventilators are in use, five for coronavirus patients.

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

