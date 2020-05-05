State has spent less than a third of coronavirus emergency funds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In March, the Nebraska Legislature passed emergency funding for the coronavirus outbreak in the amount of $83.6 million, and so far has spent less than a third of it: $24.7 million.

The money was to go to the Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Nebraska Medical Center for such things as medical and laboratory equipment, personal protective equipment, UV light boxes, staffing and testing.

The plan is to replace that money taken from the state's rainy day fund with the federal coronavirus relief bill, a $2.2 trillion package, divvied up among states, to help businesses, workers and a health care system staggered by the pandemic. That will be done to the extent that the federal bill allows, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday.

The state has spent about $25 million on personal protective equipment since the start of the outbreak, Ricketts said. And it has spent $58,685 on ventilators. The state has rented some ventilators, but has had no problem with having enough, he said.

"We've had plenty of capacity, just about every place you go," Ricketts said. "We really haven't had that big of a demand for ventilators, so we haven't spent that much on ventilators."