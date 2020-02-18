State Fair officials tell Legislature they are pursuing missing financial data

Nebraska State Fair officials on Tuesday sought to assure the Legislature that they are taking action to protect the future of the fair after a rain-soaked 2019 disappointment and the reported loss of financial data erased from computer hard drives.
Executive Director Lori Cox said the 2020 State Fair is being structured to reduce the impact of adverse weather on the bottom line, and newly installed State Fair Board Chairwoman Beth Smith of Lincoln told state senators that she has been assured that the missing computer files can be retrieved.
State Fair leaders appeared before members of the Legislature's Agriculture Committee to provide a briefing on the event's future.
"We're determined to get to the bottom of any financial questions" that may have been raised by the missing files, Smith said.
"The State Fair is a Nebraska treasure," she said, and the Fair Board is committed to accountability, transparency and integrity.
Smith was elected chairwoman at a contentious meeting Friday in Lincoln, which included several 6-5 votes and Terry Galloway, the chairman of the fair's fundraising arm, speaking about the problems he sees with the fair's accounting procedures.
The money issue came to a head in November, when then-Chief Financial Officer Patrick Kopke told the board that manages the fair that it had lost nearly $1.7 million before shockingly submitting his resignation.
Over the past couple of months, State Fair officials have stressed that the suggestions of dire financial problems were overstated. But they have taken steps to shore up the budget by reducing staff and attempting to authenticate past payments.
On Friday, Cox said that process was hampered because the computer hard drives of two former financial officers were wiped clean without permission.
She said she had no evidence that anything improper was done, but "the fact that those hard drives were wiped is of great concern."
You have free articles remaining.
Despite the persistent and heavy rainfall that plagued the 2019 fair, reducing attendance and hampering access to the fairgrounds, the fair is in "a very solid financial position and moving in the right direction," Cox told state senators.
"We did not anticipate the rain challenge" that so sharply reduced anticipated attendance, she said.
"We knew they were coming," she said, "and then it began to rain."
Seven inches of rainfall abruptly changed the equation, she said.
Attendance dropped 10% and gate revenues fell 12% compared with last year. The soaked fairgrounds also led to higher expenses, as fair officials had to pay for shuttles because parking lots were unusable.
The number of concerts scheduled for the 2020 State Fair will be reduced, Cox said, as one of the actions planned to "reframe the budget" and reduce the impact of any adverse weather.
Cox agreed with Blair Sen. Ben Hansen's observation that the fair is limited by a concert venue that can accommodate only 5,000 people.
"Concert costs are not sustainable at that size of house," she said.
The fair has been successful in gradually increasing attendance from Nebraskans who live in Lincoln and Omaha, the committee was told. The percentage has grown from 12% after the fair was moved from Lincoln to 18% in 2019.
Overall, the fair attracted 310,000 visitors in 2010, its first year in Grand Island. Attendance grew to 380,000 by 2017 but slumped to 283,500 last year.
Photos from the 2019 Nebraska State Fair
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon