State Fair officials tell Legislature they are pursuing missing financial data

Over the past couple of months, State Fair officials have stressed that the suggestions of dire financial problems were overstated. But they have taken steps to shore up the budget by reducing staff and attempting to authenticate past payments.

On Friday, Cox said that process was hampered because the computer hard drives of two former financial officers were wiped clean without permission.

She said she had no evidence that anything improper was done, but "the fact that those hard drives were wiped is of great concern."

Despite the persistent and heavy rainfall that plagued the 2019 fair, reducing attendance and hampering access to the fairgrounds, the fair is in "a very solid financial position and moving in the right direction," Cox told state senators.

"We did not anticipate the rain challenge" that so sharply reduced anticipated attendance, she said.

"We knew they were coming," she said, "and then it began to rain."

Seven inches of rainfall abruptly changed the equation, she said.

Attendance dropped 10% and gate revenues fell 12% compared with last year. The soaked fairgrounds also led to higher expenses, as fair officials had to pay for shuttles because parking lots were unusable.