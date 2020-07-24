State claims bill include settlement to two women injured by escaping prisoners

Senators voted a state claims bill to a second round of debate Friday that included lawsuits and tort claims filed against the Lincoln Regional Center, the Department of Correctional Services and a $63 million write-off for outstanding unemployment insurance taxes dating back to 1937.
The Business and Labor Committee is recommending payment of an $850,000 claim to Cynthia and Christine Allen, who were injured in their apartment in June 2016 by convicted rapist Armon Dixon after he and Timothy Clausen escaped the Lincoln Correctional Center.
The inmates slipped away from the Lincoln Correctional Center in a laundry truck, leading authorities on a brief chase through the city before disappearing overnight.
The lawsuit pointed to admissions by Corrections Director Scott Frakes that prison staff had failed to follow proper procedure, and that Dixon and Clausen should have never been allowed into the laundry area from where they escaped.
Of the $63 million write-off in the bill (LB927) for the Department of Labor, $11.5 million were actual underlying unemployment insurance taxes paid and the additional $51 million is interest and penalties on the debt. The businesses involved either no longer exist, employers have passed away or have declared bankruptcies.
No debt of an active business is being written off, Hansen said. The department has never written off an outstanding unemployment insurance tax and this write-off is the accumulation of that.
Other claims and payments include:
* $335,000 for settlement of a tort claim and lawsuit filed by Ruth Cecetka who said she was denied necessary medical care and diagnostic testing at the Lincoln Regional Center.
* $107,243 to settle a lawsuit filed by Riley Nicole Shadle against the Department of Correctional Services saying officials failed to adequately treat her gender dysphoria medical needs. A new treatment plan has been agreed upon.
* $258,000 for workers' compensation claims for Randy Bradley, who was injured at the Nebraska State Penitentiary when he was punched in the face and head by an inmate in March and December of 2016.
* $1.5 million for write-offs related to overpayments or unreimbursed services of the Department of Health and Humans Services.
* $910,000 for write-offs of the Nebraska State Patrol related to federal grants that were paid in arrears and won't be collected upon.
* $83,174 for the Department of Motor Vehicles for uncollectible checks for the internal registration plan.
