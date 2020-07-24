State claims bill include settlement to two women injured by escaping prisoners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senators voted a state claims bill to a second round of debate Friday that included lawsuits and tort claims filed against the Lincoln Regional Center, the Department of Correctional Services and a $63 million write-off for outstanding unemployment insurance taxes dating back to 1937.

The Business and Labor Committee is recommending payment of an $850,000 claim to Cynthia and Christine Allen, who were injured in their apartment in June 2016 by convicted rapist Armon Dixon after he and Timothy Clausen escaped the Lincoln Correctional Center.

The inmates slipped away from the Lincoln Correctional Center in a laundry truck, leading authorities on a brief chase through the city before disappearing overnight.

The lawsuit pointed to admissions by Corrections Director Scott Frakes that prison staff had failed to follow proper procedure, and that Dixon and Clausen should have never been allowed into the laundry area from where they escaped.

Of the $63 million write-off in the bill (LB927) for the Department of Labor, $11.5 million were actual underlying unemployment insurance taxes paid and the additional $51 million is interest and penalties on the debt. The businesses involved either no longer exist, employers have passed away or have declared bankruptcies.