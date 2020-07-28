State budget bills moved to final reading after two days of debate

That raised the ire of a number of senators.

If the theory is, said Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner, that these budget reductions would provide the money for property tax relief, Friesen needs to understand that property tax relief, too, is an expenditure that comes out of general funds.

On the provider rate increases, Omaha Sen. Sara Howard said if the state does not fund them, it will have to return about 5% of the funds already received in federal match money.

"I'm certain Sen. Friesen didn't mean to put in an amendment to harm our general fund and cost us more money and cause harm to people with disabilities," Howard said.

On child advocacy centers, which do the forensic interviews after a child has been sexually assaulted or sexually abused, she said, those crimes are increasing in this state. Take money away, and that reduces staff, medical experts and therapists there.

"So $250,000 seems like a small price to pay to make sure that that child who has been molested or abused has the opportunity to feel safe," Howard said.