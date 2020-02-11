'Something didn't look right': Parent urges policies to prevent grooming of victims

Albers said the substitute teacher, twice her child's age, groomed her child through confiding personal information through texts and other communications and even providing alcohol.

The teacher manipulated Albers' child into going to a friend's house where they would be alone two weeks after high school graduation, she said. The inappropriate relationship was only discovered after Albers found text messages between the two.

"I knew something didn't look right," she said. "There was a reason I was looking at (the) phone. It was just too little, too late."

Once alerted, Grand Island Public Schools took immediate action, Albers said, notifying the teacher they would no longer be teaching in the district, but it took two years for the state to launch an investigation.

Later, law enforcement determined there had been no crime — the child was over the age 16, which is the age of consent in Nebraska.

Several bills scheduled to go before the Judiciary Committee on Feb. 20 would create criminal offenses for teachers who engage in sexual relationships with students.