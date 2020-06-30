Slama-Palmtag legislative battle ignites Republican fireworks

In addition to Heineman, Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry endorsed Palmtag when she entered the race.

Slama, who was appointed to the Legislature by Ricketts in 2019, ran far ahead of Palmtag in the May primary election.

The recording was released to the media by Palmtag's campaign.

Welch, the GOP state chairman, said in the recorded phone conversation that the party mailing attacking Palmtag "was not in good taste (and) it crossed the line."

The mailing included a photo of Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha positioned next to a photo of Palmtag and argued that Palmtag would stand with radical and liberal elements in the Legislature if she is elected.

Chambers, who is Black, is the highest-profile state senator and often critical of Ricketts.

In the recording of his phone conversation, Welch says: "Our internal process has now been corrected; (and) it's not going to happen again."

When he was chosen as state chairman, he says, he told the governor he would "never do dirty work (because) I'm not a hit man."

In Tuesday's subsequent interview, Welch emphasized that he does not believe this campaign material crossed that line.