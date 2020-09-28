 Skip to main content
Slama-Palmtag legislative battle grows more toxic
Slama-Palmtag legislative battle grows more toxic

The bitter legislative battle between Sen. Julie Slama of Peru and Janet Palmtag of Syracuse got more toxic Monday with another harsh exchange between the candidates in Southeast Nebraska's District 1.

Slama released copies of email messages attributed to a supporter of Palmtag that contained obscene and insulting descriptions of Slama and described the author as "a surrogate of Janet Palmtag's campaign."

"The communications also threaten her safety and well-being and have been reported to the Nebraska State Patrol," the Slama campaign stated in a news release titled: "Palmtag campaign attacks, threatens State Senator Julie Slama."

"This attack is beyond despicable, degrades women everywhere and Janet Palmtag should be held accountable for the libel and misogyny on display," Slama said.

Responding to Slama's statement, Palmtag said: "The Slama campaign continues their record of deliberately trying to mislead voters by saying that my campaign threatened and attacked her. Nothing could be farther from the truth."

Palmtag said the words attributed to Randy Denniston of Nebraska City are "completely inappropriate and Mr. Denniston should apologize for them."

Palmtag said Denniston previously served as co-chair of the Otoe County Ricketts for Governor campaign.

Gov. Pete Ricketts is supporting Slama, whom he appointed to the Legislature, in the District 1 contest. Former Gov. Dave Heineman supports Palmtag.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

