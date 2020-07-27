You are the owner of this article.
Slama isolated in legislative balcony in virus safeguard
Sen. Julie Slama of Peru will be isolated in the legislative balcony Monday because she was in contact with a person who recently contracted COVID-19.

Slama has tested negative for the virus.

Even though she will be isolated from her colleagues on the floor of the Legislature, Slama will be able to participate in debate if she wishes. She will have a microphone.

Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk said the action was taken "out of an abundance of caution" and that Slama expects to be retested on Wednesday.

Scheer said Slama may be spending only "a day or two" in the balcony. 

