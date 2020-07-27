Slama isolated in legislative balcony in virus safeguard, Morfeld also exposed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru isolated in the legislative balcony Monday because she was in contact with a person who recently contracted COVID-19.

Slama has tested negative for the virus.

Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk said the action was taken "out of an abundance of caution" and that Slama expects to be retested on Wednesday.

Scheer said Slama may be spending only "a day or two" in the balcony.

If she stays upstairs on Tuesday, she may have company.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said on social media that he will be in the "isolation balcony" on Tuesday after learning that someone he is in frequent contact with has COVID-19.

Senators in the balcony have a microphone available and are able to participate in debate.

It's unclear if Morfeld has been tested.

