Slama easily outdistances Palmtag for District 1 seat

Incumbent Sen. Julie Slama easily fended off a challenge by Janet Palmtag in the general election to win a four-year term to the District 1 seat in the Legislature.
The state senator from Peru gathered nearly 70% of the votes from the Southeast Nebraska district by 11 p.m., more than doubling the total earned by Palmtag, a realtor from Nebraska City.
Slama, 24, who was the Legislature's youngest member when appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2018, said she was thrilled with the results of the race as she left a victory party in Auburn.
"It's my honor to serve District 1 for the next four years," she said in a brief phone interview. "It has been a privilege of a lifetime to serve."
The contest between Slama and Palmtag, both Republicans, became one of those most hard-fought, with party leaders lining up behind either candidate and tens of thousands of dollars spent on ads from both.
Slama said voters saw results from their state senator over the last two years on issues like property taxes and recovering from the 2019 flooding.
Looking ahead, Slama said property tax relief will continue to be her top priority, calling it "the biggest hurdle to economic development" in the district.
She said she'll introduce a bill clarifying the state's "castle doctrine" laws.
Election results
Statewide contests
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote total
|President
|Joseph Biden, D
|308,150
|Jo Jorgensen, L
|14,648
|Donald Trump, R
|395,308
|U.S. Senate
|Chris Janicek, D
|178,943
|Ben Sasse, R
|422,610
|Gene Siadek, L
|40,901
|Gambling, Initiative 429
|For
|447,753
|Against
|237,878
|Gambling, Initiative 430
|For
|448,321
|Against
|240,163
|Gambling, Initiative 431
|For
|474,394
|Against
|210,193
|Payday lending
|For
|558,061
|Against
|105,827
|Remove slavery wording
|For
|470,163
|Against
|200,984
|Extend TIF 20 years
|For
|558,061
|Against
|105,827
Congressional races
|Race
|Candidates
|Vote totals
|District 1
|Kate Bolz
|100,723
|Jeff Fortenberry, R
|127,317
|Dennis Grace, L
|6,437
|District 2
|Donald Bacon, R
|136,556
|Kara Eastman, D
|132,073
|Tyler Schaeffer, L
|7,491
|District 3
|Mark Elworth Jr., D
|35,007
|Dustin Hobbs, L
|7,156
|Adrian Smith, R
|156,845
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Janet Palmtag
|5,577
|Julie Slama
|11,899
|3
|Rick Holdcroft
|7,717
|Carol Blood
|7,991
|5
|Mike McDonnell
|5,459
|Gilbert Ayala
|2,847
|7
|Tony Vargas
|5,591
|Jorge Sotolongo
|1,494
|9
|John Cavanaugh
|7,087
|Marque Snow
|6,054
|11
|Fred Conley
|2,814
|Terrell McKinney
|4,676
|13
|Justin T. Wayne
|9,379
|15
|David Rogers
|4,787
|Lynne Walz
|7,436
|17
|Joni Albrecht
|2,746
|Sheryl Lindau
|1,242
|19
|Mike Flood
|6,535
|21
|Mike Hilgers
|9,895
|Brodey Weber
|8,132
|23
|Bruce Bostelman
|3,949
|Helen Raikes
|3,785
|25
|Suzanne Geist
|16,147
|Stephany Pleasant
|8,104
|27
|Brenda Bickford
|5,448
|Anna Wishart
|9,923
|29
|Eliot Bostar
|10,927
|Jacob Campbell
|9,622
|31
|Rich Pahls
|8,860
|Tim Royers
|8,211
|33
|Steve Halloran
|6,751
|35
|Raymond M. Aguilar
|6,570
|Dan Quick
|5,688
|37
|Mercadies Damratowski
|4,015
|John Lowe Sr.
|12,501
|39
|Allison Heimes
|10,111
|Lou Ann Linehan
|12,783
|41
|Tom Briese
|14,077
|43
|Tom Brewer
|8,715
|Tanya Storer
|5,845
|45
|Susan Hester
|6,917
|Rita Sanders
|7,734
|47
|Steve Erdman
|12,755
|49
|Jen Day
|11,050
|Andrew La Grone
|10,608
State Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|1
|Patsy Koch Johns
|90,917
|2
|Robert Anthony
|33,058
|Lisa Fricke
|61,881
|3
|Patti S. Gubbels
|27,740
|Mike Goos
|10,315
|4
|Jacquelyn Morrison
|43,907
|Adrian Petrescu
|14,799
SCC Board of Governors
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|At-large
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|67,705
|Neal Stenberg
|70,571
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board
|Subdistrict
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|4
|Gary R. Aldridge
|9,201
|LeRoy W. Sievers
|9,199
|10
|Ray A. Stevens Jr.
|6,528
|Bastienne Salners
|5,268
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 2
|Tim Davis, R
|43,442
|Crystal Rhoades, D
|78,201
NU Board of Regents
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Tim Clare
|92,526
|2
|Jack A. Stark
|85,785
County board; unofficial final results
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Eric Underwood, R
|10,250
|Christa Yoakum, D
|11,436
|4
|Roma Amundson
|25,599
Area ballot questions; unofficial final results
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Hickman pool bonds
|491
|815
|Hickman sales tax
|484
|808
|Hallam sales tax
|60
|71
