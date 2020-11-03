 Skip to main content
Slama easily outdistances Palmtag for District 1 seat
Incumbent Sen. Julie Slama easily fended off a challenge by Janet Palmtag in the general election to win a four-year term to the District 1 seat in the Legislature.

The state senator from Peru gathered nearly 70% of the votes from the Southeast Nebraska district by 11 p.m., more than doubling the total earned by Palmtag, a realtor from Nebraska City.

Slama, 24, who was the Legislature's youngest member when appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2018, said she was thrilled with the results of the race as she left a victory party in Auburn.

"It's my honor to serve District 1 for the next four years," she said in a brief phone interview. "It has been a privilege of a lifetime to serve."

The contest between Slama and Palmtag, both Republicans, became one of those most hard-fought, with party leaders lining up behind either candidate and tens of thousands of dollars spent on ads from both.

Slama said voters saw results from their state senator over the last two years on issues like property taxes and recovering from the 2019 flooding.

Looking ahead, Slama said property tax relief will continue to be her top priority, calling it "the biggest hurdle to economic development" in the district.

She said she'll introduce a bill clarifying the state's "castle doctrine" laws.

Julie Slama

State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru

 Courtesy photo
Janet Palmtag

Janet Palmtag, District 1 legislative candidate.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

