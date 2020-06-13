Sister: Please fix the world for my black brother

Even at age 8, she said, she knows he is treated unfairly, based merely on having skin color that is darker than hers.

She didn't know what those laws might be, but knew from her lessons in school that if something goes wrong, you fix it. Please, she told the senators, fix things so her brother can dress and play however he wants, and have the same opportunities she can.

Eleanora and her brother Leo live with their parents and little sister Edda in a predominantly white neighborhood in Omaha. They have also lived in the very different, more diverse country of Tanzania in East Africa.

"She is seven months older than her brother Leo," said Andy Marinkovich, their father. "They don't remember time before either one of them wasn't around or they weren't together."

Andy and his wife Adrianne were matched for adoption with Leo, who is from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, when he was 9 months old, and brought him home to Omaha when he was 18 months old. They believe he had been in two orphanages before they adopted him.

His name then was Tesfahun and the family kept that as his middle name. It means "to be my hope."