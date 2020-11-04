Several Nebraska legislative races tight but decided late

As a supporter of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, he said, he opposed her on some significant issues. He liked the characterization of open-minded to describe himself, not glued to anyone or any strict party philosophy.

"At this stage in my life, I don't need to prove to the world that I have to get in line," he said. "Of course, I've never been that way."

There are a number of other Republicans in the Legislature now who are broadly described as moderate, whom you couldn't count on to be part of a bulletproof majority, even if they were among 33.

Omaha Sen. John McCollister is one of them.

The idea that the Legislature is going to be more significantly to the right with 32 Republicans is unfounded, he said.

What he considers on any given issue is how it affects the state and its citizens, he said.

"I don't look at following Republican orthodoxy in the votes that I make. And at least five or six Republicans look at things the same way."

Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward is another whom observers consider to be a moderate Republican.