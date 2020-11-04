 Skip to main content
Several Nebraska legislative races tight but decided late
LEGISLATURE

{{featured_button_text}}

In Tuesday's legislative elections, in which 25 seats were up for grabs, several of the races were tight, a couple of them right up to the end of vote counting.

In the end, 17 incumbent senators were returned to office, but two — Sens. Dan Quick and Andrew La Grone, an appointee of Gov. Pete Ricketts — lost their seats. 

Two races that were the closest ended with Carol Blood reclaiming her seat with 50.6% of the votes in District 3 to Rick Holdcroft's 49.4%, and La Grone of Gretna losing his Sarpy County District 49 race with 49.5% of the vote to Jen Day's 50.5%.

While the winner isn’t official until the state canvassing board meets to certify the results, the differences in the vote count in those two races is expected to stand.  

State law requires an automatic recount in races where more than 500 votes are cast and the votes separating candidates are less than 1% of the winner’s total. Recounts seldom result in much change in the final tally.

At least four Nebraska races require recounts

The race in eastern Nebraska's District 23 was tight for much of the night, but it broke open toward the end of the vote count and gave Sen. Bruce Bostelman a 62% to 38% advantage over challenger Helen Raikes. 

There was much talk in this election about the stakes being high in some races that could give Republicans in the Legislature a filibuster-proof majority. But that concept would mean 33 Republicans would be inclined to vote as a bloc for that purpose. 

The Nebraska Legislature is considered nonpartisan, and unlike many states with two-house legislatures, senators in Nebraska's unicameral Legislature frequently work across party lines on legislation, with bloc voting along party lines most frequent with Democrats and conservative Republicans.

As it turns out, Republicans can officially count 32 party members and Democrats 17 after Tuesday's election, with three districts flipping from Democrat to Republican and one from Republican to Democrat.  

Nebraskans cast a record number of votes; turnout could exceed 75%

Two of those newly elected Republicans served previously in the Legislature: Rich Pahls served two terms from 2005 to 2013. Raymond Aguilar, the first Latino to serve in the statehouse, was appointed by Gov. Mike Johanns in 1999 and left in 2008.

Neither of those were known at the time to be members who followed strict party lines.

Aguilar co-sponsored and provided input, for example, on Nebraska's DREAM Act (LB239), with Lincoln Sen. DiAnna Schimek, a Democrat. The act provided resident university tuition for undocumented students who graduate from Nebraska high schools.

Pahls, who has worked as a teacher, professor and principal, and since leaving the Legislature served on the Omaha City Council, regards himself as moderate to the right. But he also is quick to say he doesn't want to be pigeonholed.

As a supporter of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, he said, he opposed her on some significant issues. He liked the characterization of open-minded to describe himself, not glued to anyone or any strict party philosophy. 

"At this stage in my life, I don't need to prove to the world that I have to get in line," he said. "Of course, I've never been that way."

Eliot Bostar bests challenger in expensive District 29 race

There are a number of other Republicans in the Legislature now who are broadly described as moderate, whom you couldn't count on to be part of a bulletproof majority, even if they were among 33. 

Omaha Sen. John McCollister is one of them. 

The idea that the Legislature is going to be more significantly to the right with 32 Republicans is unfounded, he said. 

What he considers on any given issue is how it affects the state and its citizens, he said.

"I don't look at following Republican orthodoxy in the votes that I make. And at least five or six Republicans look at things the same way."

Seats filled on Nebraska university, community college boards

Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward is another whom observers consider to be a moderate Republican. 

"It doesn't matter to me what people call me," Kolterman said. "I just try to do what's right and represent my constituents the way I hear them talk to me. ... I try to get along with people. And I don't care whether there's an 'R' or a 'D' or an 'I' behind their name.

"I take my cues from my instincts." 

McCollister said the time to be more concerned about conservative majorities is in two years. That's when six of those who could be considered to be moderate Republicans, or more independent voters, will be leaving because of term limits. They are McCollister, Matt Williams of Gothenburg, Robert Hilkemann of Omaha, Kolterman, John Stinner of Scottsbluff and Brett Lindstrom of Omaha.

That turnover of senators, leaders of the Legislature, will be one of the most interesting to watch, he said. 

Election results

+4 
Legislature logo 2020

