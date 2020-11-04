Several Nebraska legislative races tight but decided late

In Tuesday's legislative elections, in which 25 seats were up for grabs, several of the races were tight, a couple of them right up to the end of vote counting.
In the end, 17 incumbent senators were returned to office, but two — Sens. Dan Quick and Andrew La Grone, an appointee of Gov. Pete Ricketts — lost their seats.
Two races that were the closest ended with Carol Blood reclaiming her seat with 50.6% of the votes in District 3 to Rick Holdcroft's 49.4%, and La Grone of Gretna losing his Sarpy County District 49 race with 49.5% of the vote to Jen Day's 50.5%.
While the winner isn’t official until the state canvassing board meets to certify the results, the differences in the vote count in those two races is expected to stand.
State law requires an automatic recount in races where more than 500 votes are cast and the votes separating candidates are less than 1% of the winner’s total. Recounts seldom result in much change in the final tally.
The race in eastern Nebraska's District 23 was tight for much of the night, but it broke open toward the end of the vote count and gave Sen. Bruce Bostelman a 62% to 38% advantage over challenger Helen Raikes.
There was much talk in this election about the stakes being high in some races that could give Republicans in the Legislature a filibuster-proof majority. But that concept would mean 33 Republicans would be inclined to vote as a bloc for that purpose.
The Nebraska Legislature is considered nonpartisan, and unlike many states with two-house legislatures, senators in Nebraska's unicameral Legislature frequently work across party lines on legislation, with bloc voting along party lines most frequent with Democrats and conservative Republicans.
As it turns out, Republicans can officially count 32 party members and Democrats 17 after Tuesday's election, with three districts flipping from Democrat to Republican and one from Republican to Democrat.
Two of those newly elected Republicans served previously in the Legislature: Rich Pahls served two terms from 2005 to 2013. Raymond Aguilar, the first Latino to serve in the statehouse, was appointed by Gov. Mike Johanns in 1999 and left in 2008.
Neither of those were known at the time to be members who followed strict party lines.
Aguilar co-sponsored and provided input, for example, on Nebraska's DREAM Act (LB239), with Lincoln Sen. DiAnna Schimek, a Democrat. The act provided resident university tuition for undocumented students who graduate from Nebraska high schools.
Pahls, who has worked as a teacher, professor and principal, and since leaving the Legislature served on the Omaha City Council, regards himself as moderate to the right. But he also is quick to say he doesn't want to be pigeonholed.
As a supporter of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, he said, he opposed her on some significant issues. He liked the characterization of open-minded to describe himself, not glued to anyone or any strict party philosophy.
"At this stage in my life, I don't need to prove to the world that I have to get in line," he said. "Of course, I've never been that way."
There are a number of other Republicans in the Legislature now who are broadly described as moderate, whom you couldn't count on to be part of a bulletproof majority, even if they were among 33.
Omaha Sen. John McCollister is one of them.
The idea that the Legislature is going to be more significantly to the right with 32 Republicans is unfounded, he said.
What he considers on any given issue is how it affects the state and its citizens, he said.
"I don't look at following Republican orthodoxy in the votes that I make. And at least five or six Republicans look at things the same way."
Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward is another whom observers consider to be a moderate Republican.
"It doesn't matter to me what people call me," Kolterman said. "I just try to do what's right and represent my constituents the way I hear them talk to me. ... I try to get along with people. And I don't care whether there's an 'R' or a 'D' or an 'I' behind their name.
"I take my cues from my instincts."
McCollister said the time to be more concerned about conservative majorities is in two years. That's when six of those who could be considered to be moderate Republicans, or more independent voters, will be leaving because of term limits. They are McCollister, Matt Williams of Gothenburg, Robert Hilkemann of Omaha, Kolterman, John Stinner of Scottsbluff and Brett Lindstrom of Omaha.
That turnover of senators, leaders of the Legislature, will be one of the most interesting to watch, he said.
Election results
Statewide contests
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote total
|President
|Joseph Biden, D
|359.757
|Jo Jorgensen, L
|19,292
|Donald Trump, R
|536,229
|U.S. Senate
|Chris Janicek, D
|216,887
|Ben Sasse, R
|562,224
|Gene Siadek, L
|52,878
|Gambling, Initiative 429
|For
|566,886
|Against
|305,883
|Gambling, Initiative 430
|For
|569,201
|Against
|307,728
|Gambling, Initiative 431
|For
|598,546
|Against
|273,243
|Payday lending
|For
|698,704
|Against
|144,346
|Remove slavery wording
|For
|581,058
|Against
|271,443
|Extend TIF 20 years
|For
|500,903
|Against
|319,675
Congressional races
|Race
|Candidates
|Vote totals
|District 1
|Kate Bolz
|116,120
|Jeff Fortenberry, R
|179,557
|Dennis Grace, L
|8,452
|District 2
|Donald Bacon, R
|162,087
|Kara Eastman, D
|146,992
|Tyler Schaeffer, L
|9,423
|District 3
|Mark Elworth Jr., D
|49,771
|Dustin Hobbs, L
|10,723
|Adrian Smith, R
|222,363
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Janet Palmtag
|5,577
|Julie Slama
|11,899
|3
|Rick Holdcroft
|8,582
|Carol Blood
|8,779
|5
|Mike McDonnell
|6,559
|Gilbert Ayala
|3,777
|7
|Tony Vargas
|6,819
|Jorge Sotolongo
|1,919
|9
|John Cavanaugh
|8,003
|Marque Snow
|6,690
|11
|Fred Conley
|3,330
|Terrell McKinney
|5,820
|13
|Justin T. Wayne
|11,010
|15
|David Rogers
|6,210
|Lynne Walz
|9,157
|17
|Joni Albrecht
|7,343
|Sheryl Lindau
|3,576
|19
|Mike Flood
|15,200
|21
|Mike Hilgers
|9,895
|Brodey Weber
|8,132
|23
|Bruce Bostelman
|11,287
|Helen Raikes
|6,868
|25
|Suzanne Geist
|16,147
|Stephany Pleasant
|8,104
|27
|Brenda Bickford
|5,448
|Anna Wishart
|9,923
|29
|Eliot Bostar
|10,927
|Jacob Campbell
|9,622
|31
|Rich Pahls
|10,197
|Tim Royers
|9,093
|33
|Steve Halloran
|12,756
|35
|Raymond M. Aguilar
|6,570
|Dan Quick
|5,688
|37
|Mercadies Damratowski
|4,098
|John Lowe Sr.
|12,774
|39
|Allison Heimes
|11,457
|Lou Ann Linehan
|14,554
|41
|Tom Briese
|15,804
|43
|Tom Brewer
|10,628
|Tanya Storer
|7,691
|45
|Susan Hester
|7,671
|Rita Sanders
|8,835
|47
|Steve Erdman
|14,901
|49
|Jen Day
|12,125
|Andrew La Grone
|11,873
State Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|1
|Patsy Koch Johns
|90,917
|2
|Robert Anthony
|37,612
|Lisa Fricke
|68,950
|3
|Patti S. Gubbels
|51,079
|Mike Goos
|24,082
|4
|Jacquelyn Morrison
|50,569
|Adrian Petrescu
|17,653
SCC Board of Governors
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|At-large
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|81,405
|Neal Stenberg
|82,575
|1
|Chuck Byers
|17,329
|Jeanne H. Stec
|15,268
|2
|Kathy Boellstorff
|20,349
|Chad Aldrich
|15,415
|3
|Edward C. Price
|32,588
|4
|Kristin E. Yates
|25,167
|5
|Arlyn Uhrmacher
|41,327
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board
|Subdistrict
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Don Jacobson
|11,941
|2
|Ron Nolte
|12,778
|3
|Mike DeKalb
|6,243
|Kenneth Vogel
|6,177
|4
|Gary R. Aldridge
|9,201
|LeRoy W. Sievers
|9,199
|5
|John Yoakum
|4,402
|Greg Osborn
|2,618
|6
|Anthony Schutz
|10,257
|7
|Chelsea Johnson
|8,933
|8
|Christine Lamberty
|7,807
|Christy Eichorn
|4,505
|9
|Milt Schmidt
|4,712
|Lisa Lewis
|7,518
|10
|Ray A. Stevens Jr.
|6,528
|Bastienne Salners
|5,268
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 2
|Tim Davis, R
|53,466
|Crystal Rhoades, D
|88,891
NU Board of Regents
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Tim Clare
|92,526
|2
|Jack A. Stark
|96,770
County board; unofficial final results
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Eric Underwood, R
|10,250
|Christa Yoakum, D
|11,436
|4
|Roma Amundson
|25,599
Area ballot questions; unofficial final results
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Hickman pool bonds
|491
|815
|Hickman sales tax
|484
|808
|Hallam sales tax
|60
|71
