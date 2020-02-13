Sentencing reform said to be one of most important issues to face Nebraska Legislature this session

The prison population has grown by 200 over the past year, Lathrop said.

Prison population projections show that by the end of 2030 the prisons could hold more than 7,300 inmates. That would mean the department would have to build 200 beds a year just to be at 140% design capacity, he said.

Senators must decide if the state wants to try to build its way out of the crisis or address it with sentencing reform, Lathrop said.

"This bill is a consequential bill because we can't build our way out of this," Lathrop said.

If the state has to spend that kind of money on brick and mortar, and workers and operations, it can forget about property tax relief, business tax incentives and properly funding the schools, he said.

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru opposed the bill, noting the felonies that would be affected are manslaughter, aggravated assault, burglary and sexual assault of a child.

The debate centers around a serious concept, she said, that involves sentencing a person guilty of a heinous crime to 10 to 20 years -- instead of 19 to 20 years, and thus allowing parole eligibility in a shorter time.