Senators unite on YRTC bills on first day back for Legislature

Appropriations Chairman John Stinner also supported the bill's advancement.

"We've got to get a grip here," Stinner said. "Let's get a plan. Let's push the pause button. Let's take control of this situation."

Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings supported the bill and amendment, saying his city is more than willing to do its share in taking care of juvenile offenders, but there was no collaboration.

"I believe this plan was hatched up about a week before (it was announced)," he said. "It won't be the last time that DHHS does something like this unless we say stop."

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said HHS is in the executive branch and its staff has experts in the youth rehabilitation area, which the Legislature does not.

"My biggest concern is that this body starts micromanaging the executive branch," he said. "It's not what we do here. We appropriate the funds. ... We debate those funds, and we decide how much we give them. That's the purse strings."

Geneva just can't find staffing, he said, and senators have to address the fact that many of these young people are violent criminals, put in with social workers who have no ability to defend themselves or others or to stop someone from breaking out.