Senators unite on YRTC bills on first day back for Legislature

In its first major business upon returning to the final 17 days of its session, the Nebraska Legislature advanced to final reading four bills related to oversight of the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers.
The most discussion came on a bill (LB1140) that would require operating, strategic and emergency plans for the state's YRTCs, all for which plans are lacking, said Omaha Sen. Sara Howard, chairwoman of the Health and Human Services Committee.
Some senators were dismayed last week by an unanticipated plan announced to make major changes in the YRTCs that included moving all girls at the Kearney YRTC and the Geneva program to a newly constructed building at the Hastings Regional Center. That new $4 million building was originally meant for the Youth Chemical Dependency Program. That program would then move to the Whitehall campus in Lincoln.
"This plan was not the result of planning and consultation with critical stakeholders and our juvenile justice system or the impacted communities," Howard told senators.
As amended the bill would provide some breathing room, she said, before making major, expensive, irreversible changes to the juvenile justice and mental health system for youth. It would halt the changes of an already fragile system until the Department of Health and Human Services completes the required reports, which would be due to the Legislature on March 15, 2021.
Even though the changes fully separate boys and girls in the YRTC system, which she favors, she's not eager to do it at the cost of disrupting both the boys and the girls and the larger juvenile justice system, Howard said.
More than $400,000 was spent to renovate a Geneva campus building for the girls, La Flesche cottage, and the changes would mean the department would abandon it for its redesigned purpose. In addition, Howard said, state law requires a clinical program be administered at the Hastings Regional Center, and not accredited as a correctional program as planned.
Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth said the Hastings building is not big enough for a girls YRTC.
The Health and Human Services Committee received a letter Sunday from Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte, who said a community and statewide conversation is needed to develop a plan on mental health and incarceration needs in the state. He is opposed to the change in plans for the Hastings campus.
"The biggest unfunded mandate on local governments in our state are these two issues," Stutte said. "Our four-hour notice regarding this recent program plan from the CEO of the Department of Health and Human Services, before it was leaked to the press, is unacceptable."
He followed the concerns in his letter with 29 questions on security, law enforcement, health care, emergency medical services, education, strategic plans for the campus and employee, business and taxpayer concerns.
Appropriations Chairman John Stinner also supported the bill's advancement.
"We've got to get a grip here," Stinner said. "Let's get a plan. Let's push the pause button. Let's take control of this situation."
Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings supported the bill and amendment, saying his city is more than willing to do its share in taking care of juvenile offenders, but there was no collaboration.
"I believe this plan was hatched up about a week before (it was announced)," he said. "It won't be the last time that DHHS does something like this unless we say stop."
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said HHS is in the executive branch and its staff has experts in the youth rehabilitation area, which the Legislature does not.
"My biggest concern is that this body starts micromanaging the executive branch," he said. "It's not what we do here. We appropriate the funds. ... We debate those funds, and we decide how much we give them. That's the purse strings."
Geneva just can't find staffing, he said, and senators have to address the fact that many of these young people are violent criminals, put in with social workers who have no ability to defend themselves or others or to stop someone from breaking out.
The announcement last week certainly could have been handled better, Sen. John Arch of La Vista said, but the plan now with girls in three locations is unsustainable and the HHS plan is better than the current situation.
The department responded later in the day that if the bill passes, it will continue to lay the groundwork for transferring the female youth and plan for the move to occur in March, because it is the best location for the female youth.
"We remain focused on doing what is best for these youth and providing them the proper supports to move appropriately through their treatment program and transition successfully back into the community," said spokeswoman Khalilah LeGrand.
The Legislature advanced the four YRTC bills, including LB1140.
The other bills:
* LB1144 would create an oversight committee and require reports.
* LB1188 would establish the position of superintendent of schools to administer educational programs.
* LB1148 would replace the juvenile court's authority to commit a youth generally to a YRTC with the authority to commit a youth to specific YRTCs and require the Office of Juvenile Services to provide the treatment plan to courts and interested parties.
