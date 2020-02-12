You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Senators throw unanimous support behind Chambers' priority bill on racial profiling
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Senators throw unanimous support behind Chambers' priority bill on racial profiling

{{featured_button_text}}
Police bias bill from longtime Sen. Chambers wins approval

State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha addresses lawmakers in early January at the Capitol.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

It isn't often an Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers' bill gets such an overwhelming response. 

It happened Wednesday when the Legislature advanced Chambers' priority bill (LB924), requiring racial profiling anti-bias training for law enforcement, on a 43-0 vote. 

Hippopotamus used in analogy by senator to promote racial profiling bill

Perhaps some were just relieved that Chambers didn't prioritize his death penalty repeal bill.

The veteran lawmaker said he could have prioritized that bill (LB44), which was introduced last year and failed to advance on a 17-25 vote, for symbolism and symmetry to leave the way he came in in 1971, fighting to end the death penalty. 

"But rather than do something that is symbolic and achieves nothing, I'm bringing this bill, which can focus on a problem which even law enforcement people acknowledge," he said. 

'Something didn't look right': Parent urges policies to prevent grooming of victims

He said there's still an overabundance of stops, searches, arrests of nonwhite people based on their race. And there have been a number of killings of unarmed black people. 

The bill would add two hours of anti-bias training for law enforcement personnel a year, either as a part of or in addition to the required 20 hours of training a year. 

Ricketts would further limit spending growth in 'government schools'

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News