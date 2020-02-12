Senators throw unanimous support behind Chambers' priority bill on racial profiling

It isn't often an Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers' bill gets such an overwhelming response.

It happened Wednesday when the Legislature advanced Chambers' priority bill (LB924), requiring racial profiling anti-bias training for law enforcement, on a 43-0 vote.

Perhaps some were just relieved that Chambers didn't prioritize his death penalty repeal bill.

The veteran lawmaker said he could have prioritized that bill (LB44), which was introduced last year and failed to advance on a 17-25 vote, for symbolism and symmetry to leave the way he came in in 1971, fighting to end the death penalty.

"But rather than do something that is symbolic and achieves nothing, I'm bringing this bill, which can focus on a problem which even law enforcement people acknowledge," he said.

He said there's still an overabundance of stops, searches, arrests of nonwhite people based on their race. And there have been a number of killings of unarmed black people.

The bill would add two hours of anti-bias training for law enforcement personnel a year, either as a part of or in addition to the required 20 hours of training a year.

