Senators taking public health approach to suicide prevention in Nebraska

Suicide is the ninth-leading cause of death for Nebraskans, but is the second-leading cause of death for those between 15 and 19 years of age.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, a total of 275 Nebraskans took their own lives in 2017, nearly four times the number of alcohol-related traffic deaths.
Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue said the number of suicide attempts or thoughts of suicide in Nebraska are, like the rest of the country, on the rise.
"This is not acceptable," she said Wednesday at an announcement of a bill (LB1001) to require public middle and high schools, as well as public colleges and universities, to print the phone number for a suicide hotline on all student IDs.
The idea for the bill came from the Coalition of Suicide Prevention Advocates, which has backed similar legislation in California and Louisiana.
If implemented in Nebraska, Crawford said the bill could provide hope to the more than a quarter of Nebraska high school students who reported to the CDC they had felt sad or hopeless for two or more weeks at a time.
More than 16% of students surveyed said they had contemplated suicide at some point, according to the most recent CDC data.
And at least 8% of Nebraska students said they had attempted suicide at least once, according to the Youth Behavior Risk Survey.
Another proposal (LB816), this one from Omaha Sen. John McCollister, would require a two-day waiting period during a background check to purchase a firearm.
"It's hoped the two-day clause would give persons with suicidal feelings additional time for those feelings to dissipate," McCollister said.
The bill also integrates suicide prevention training to the concealed carry handgun training and safety courses offered by the Nebraska State Patrol, and gives firearms dealers the option to provide information about suicide prevention.
McCollister's proposal would also add semiautomatic rifles and shotguns to the 1991 list of firearms requiring a more rigorous purchase permit process.
He noted his bill would not restrict the ownership of those firearms for individuals who have gone through the purchase permit process, nor would it change the concealed carry permit process.
Suicide prevention advocates say both bills could help reverse a troubling trend of more Nebraskans taking their own lives.
Julia Hebenstreit, executive director of the Kim Foundation, which works to increase awareness around issues of mental health and suicide prevention, said suicide is a public health problem in Nebraska.
"We lose just as many people, if not more, to suicide as traffic accidents," she said. "We have a public approach to saving lives in car accidents and driving safety as a whole. We need to have that same conversation and same effort to suicide prevention."
Both interventions proposed to the Legislature this year have demonstrated success in preventing suicide, said David Miers, a board member of the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition.
Efforts in Lincoln to post the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in parking garages, for example, have helped individuals contemplating suicide get the help they need, Miers said, while evidence also shows removing the means for suicide is key to preventing the act.
Among other bills introduced Wednesday:
FANTASY SPORTS: Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced a bill (LB1000) to create the Fantasy Contest Cash Fund, which would be funded through fees collected by regulating fantasy sports. The fund will be used by the Nebraska Department of Education to support early childhood care and the education workforce.
PRESCRIPTION REPLACEMENT: Ambulance companies needing to replace their prescription drug stocks while in service could do so at a local hospital, under a bill (LB1002) from Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard.
ANNEXATION DUE TO DISASTER: With a two-thirds vote of a city council or village board, towns with fewer than 5,000 residents could annex nearby land to relocate part or all of their community within five years of catastrophic flooding, under a bill (LB1003) from Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont.
PAROLE ELIGIBILITY: Inmates of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services would become eligible for parole after serving half of the minimum term, or two years prior to their mandatory discharge date, whichever is earlier, under a proposal (LB1004) from Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop.
MEDICARE REIMBURSEMENT: Sen. John Arch of La Vista sponsored a measure (LB1011) requiring acute care hospitals to participate in Medicare reimbursement.
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME: Under a bill (LB1015) from Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, Nebraska would go to year-round Daylight Saving Time if the federal government makes the option available and two neighboring states also adopt the change.
