Senators taking public health approach to suicide prevention in Nebraska

Suicide is the ninth-leading cause of death for Nebraskans, but is the second-leading cause of death for those between 15 and 19 years of age.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a total of 275 Nebraskans took their own lives in 2017, nearly four times the number of alcohol-related traffic deaths.

Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue said the number of suicide attempts or thoughts of suicide in Nebraska are, like the rest of the country, on the rise.

"This is not acceptable," she said Wednesday at an announcement of a bill (LB1001) to require public middle and high schools, as well as public colleges and universities, to print the phone number for a suicide hotline on all student IDs.

The idea for the bill came from the Coalition of Suicide Prevention Advocates, which has backed similar legislation in California and Louisiana.

If implemented in Nebraska, Crawford said the bill could provide hope to the more than a quarter of Nebraska high school students who reported to the CDC they had felt sad or hopeless for two or more weeks at a time.

More than 16% of students surveyed said they had contemplated suicide at some point, according to the most recent CDC data.