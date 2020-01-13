Senators salute Nebraska veterans with unanimous tax break vote

With an audible parade of yes votes saluting military veterans who watched from the balcony, the Legislature on Monday handed resounding 46-0, first-round approval to a bill that would exempt 50% of military retirement benefits from the state income tax.

The veterans, most of whom wore military service caps, stood and applauded the senators after the bill advanced.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a decorated 36-year Army veteran who was severely wounded in combat in Afghanistan, led the charge for LB153 with a Purple Heart attached to his lapel.

His unusual request for a roll call vote on an uncontested bill allowed each senator to vocally declare his or her support.

Enactment of the tax break would help "make Nebraska a veteran-friendly state," Brewer said. That is particularly important in terms of retaining Offutt Air Force Base personnel when they retire, he added, as well as more tightly secure future operations at the base.

"I don't know that we can afford not to do this," Brewer said.

Brewer originally had proposed a 100% tax break on military retirement income, but said he "realized that was a bridge too far" at a time of state budget stress last year.