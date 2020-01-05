Senators ready to get things done, want to see cooperation

"We are able to find common ground better than anywhere else in our nation. Certainly better than Congress, and from what we hear, better than any other state," Pansing Brooks said.

Her goal for not only the session but every part of her life this year: Try to meet people where they are in their knowledge and opinions on issues -- whether they agree or disagree -- and move forward together.

She has worked with more conservative senators on substantial issues, from education to the cleanup in Whiteclay to the devastating flooding in the state. She has come to respect their knowledge and views, and learned from them, she said.

"Our state will be stronger for this collaboration," she said.

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru has worked over the interim on a number of issues including ensuring resources are available for flood recovery, which affected her district, southeast Nebraska and beyond. Three-fourths of the state's 93 counties suffered the consequences of spring storms and flooding.

"One of my bills for this session will be a resolution requesting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers change their manual to reprioritize flood control as their top priority and to modernize their levee standards," she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}