Senators ready to get things done, want to see cooperation

Senators are pretty much in agreement the 2020 session will be taken up with property taxes, business tax incentives and what to do with excess tax collections over the past year.
Last year, the long 90-day session ended a few days early, with no resolution on those key issues senators had worked throughout the session to resolve.
They got a warning from Speaker Jim Scheer in those last days about what would happen in a 2020 short session that lasts only 60 days.
"The short session is a completely different session," he said then. "Be prepared for a number, if not an extensive number, of late nights in order to facilitate all the priority bills."
Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks had her own vision for the session that starts Wednesday, and beyond, for senators. Greater communication, greater compassion, greater ability to listen. And nix the confrontation.
That means, no one stomping their feet on the floor in a "my way or the highway" gesture, she said.
"It doesn't do anybody any good. Nothing gets done. It doesn't help our constituents in Nebraska at all."
Nebraska's unicameral government is a treasure in the middle of a country where other governments -- national and state, maybe even local -- are unable to get things done because of partisanship and refusal to work together, she said.
"We are able to find common ground better than anywhere else in our nation. Certainly better than Congress, and from what we hear, better than any other state," Pansing Brooks said.
Her goal for not only the session but every part of her life this year: Try to meet people where they are in their knowledge and opinions on issues -- whether they agree or disagree -- and move forward together.
She has worked with more conservative senators on substantial issues, from education to the cleanup in Whiteclay to the devastating flooding in the state. She has come to respect their knowledge and views, and learned from them, she said.
"Our state will be stronger for this collaboration," she said.
Sen. Julie Slama of Peru has worked over the interim on a number of issues including ensuring resources are available for flood recovery, which affected her district, southeast Nebraska and beyond. Three-fourths of the state's 93 counties suffered the consequences of spring storms and flooding.
"One of my bills for this session will be a resolution requesting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers change their manual to reprioritize flood control as their top priority and to modernize their levee standards," she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Last year's flooding caused hundreds of millions, maybe more than a billion, dollars worth of damage to roads, bridges, other state infrastructure systems, crops, fields and homes. And climate experts warned in November that conditions are ripe for a repeat of last spring's severe flooding.
Beyond the several major issues, senators have agendas and topics important to them and their districts, revolving around funding, committee work, moving the state forward on economic growth, workforce development and continuing prison and juvenile justice reform.
Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz sees unfinished business, including funding for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, so it can continue to respond to disasters. But she also wants to see full funding of the costs of developmental disability and behavioral health services, and a return to discussions on scholarships for students pursuing in-demand careers in Nebraska.
Her vision also includes the need for workforce development policies. More than 70% of industries are having difficulty finding workers, she said, and that limits economic growth.
"In 2020, I will bring legislation to promote apprenticeship programs, career education initiatives and increased access to child care assistance to address Nebraska's workforce shortage," she said.
Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair sees a session with substantial opportunity for tax reform, outside of the usual rural vs. urban property tax fights.
"A conversation and potential legislation has been long overdue," Hansen said.
He is hoping senators debate a number of bills he introduced in 2019, concerning modification of meal and incidental travel reimbursements for state employees, board members and officers; amendments to the weights and measures act; and increasing opportunities for dental hygienists in rural areas.
Health and Human Services Chairwoman Sara Howard of Omaha said the committee will be asking to codify a specific plan from HHS, to clarify objectives and purpose for the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers that were in crisis last year.
The committee also will work on putting assurances into law that Medicaid expansion will begin by Oct. 1, while adding fingerprinting requirements for child care providers and looking at nursing home payment rate methods.
The state Division of Medicaid & Long-Term Care has been working with others outside the state agency for more than two years to update the payment methodology for nursing facilities. That update is set for April.
The clear vision for Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, Judiciary Committee chairman, is that senators are going to cooperate on issues even if they don't accomplish everything they want in their own important work.
All 49 senators must be invested in finding solutions for those key issues surrounding tax reform and incentives, he said.
Senators can't leave the field if they aren't getting what they want on their own agendas, Lathrop said.
"We have to stay there, work through it, and come up with good policy," he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature