Senators offer advice as they depart the Legislature

"Please believe that when your striving is in the name of service, not political gain, when your work is in the name of others and not your own ego, when your efforts are to make the lives of your constituents better, your efforts matter and are not in vain."

Omaha Sen. Sara Howard left senators with five pieces of advice:

* Be resilient: When you fall, get up, dust off and get back to work. You are far stronger than you know.

* Keep your good humor: It will break the tension. And leave disagreements in the chamber. Don't take them home. Don't put them on social media.

* Take care of yourself and each other: Each person here brings their own unique brand of magic, and all progress moves at the speed of the trust people have for one another.

* Focus on the work: Learn how to count votes. Stay close to the process and debate in good faith. Be a work horse and not a show horse.

* Be intentional about the institution: Traditions are only as strong as the people who are willing to participate in them. Keep having conversations about what it means to uphold the highest values.