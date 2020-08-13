Senators offer advice as they depart the Legislature

Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz is one of six senators leaving the Legislature after this year, and she was the first in line Thursday to deliver her goodbye speech.
Senators gave eight years' worth of advice to their peers, and lots of thanks to family, staff and constituents. Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, who is leaving after 46 years and two terms in this stretch, did not choose to do a speech.
"So much of public service is choosing your words and choosing your battles," Bolz said, "but today, colleagues, I speak to you from my heart."
Under the glass on her desk, she said, there is a piece of paper with four names written with a black Sharpie:
Juan, Jorge, Curtis, Andrea.
They are the victims of an 11-day killing spree in 2013 carried out when 26-year-old Nikko Jenkins was released from solitary confinement in a Nebraska prison after warning for months he would kill if released without mental health treatment or a mental health commitment.
He killed Juan Uribe-Pena and Jorge Cajiga-Ruiz randomly as they sat in their car. He shot Curtis Bradford in a garage and Andrea Kruger in the street.
"Those names are there to remind me how important our work is. It literally can save lives," Bolz said.
She served on the Department of Correctional Services Special Oversight Committee that was prompted by the Jenkins case and that uncovered deep problems in the department.
It was important work, tedious and politically fraught, and that work still isn't done, she said. But progress has been made in her eight years in the Legislature.
Those names, those lives, remind her to focus on the ideas that are bigger than politics, her district and her, she told senators.
"What's written in Sharpie on your desk?" she said.
Those bigger ideas senators could serve are justice, fairness, compassion, their neighbors, she said.
"Whatever it is, make it your north star. Write it in permanent ink.
"I want to leave you with this sincere request," she said. "Don't worship the false god of politics. Don't sacrifice at the altar of leverage. ... And don't tell yourself that the ends justify the means and then ask yourself for forgiveness. We've seen too much of this. We've gone too far."
She asked the senators to strive for big ideals, justice, integrity and what's best for Nebraskans.
"Because your work matters. It matters to every school kid and every hospital patient, to every truck driver and every basketball coach. It matters to every farm, village, city and suburb.
"Please believe that when your striving is in the name of service, not political gain, when your work is in the name of others and not your own ego, when your efforts are to make the lives of your constituents better, your efforts matter and are not in vain."
Omaha Sen. Sara Howard left senators with five pieces of advice:
* Be resilient: When you fall, get up, dust off and get back to work. You are far stronger than you know.
* Keep your good humor: It will break the tension. And leave disagreements in the chamber. Don't take them home. Don't put them on social media.
* Take care of yourself and each other: Each person here brings their own unique brand of magic, and all progress moves at the speed of the trust people have for one another.
* Focus on the work: Learn how to count votes. Stay close to the process and debate in good faith. Be a work horse and not a show horse.
* Be intentional about the institution: Traditions are only as strong as the people who are willing to participate in them. Keep having conversations about what it means to uphold the highest values.
Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue said a critical lesson she learned was to build as many personal relationships with as many senators as possible.
"Respect and productive relationships flow from friendship and trust," she said.
Seek to follow the better angels of your nature and bring to life the lofty ideals that the artists have so beautifully memorialized in the Capitol, Crawford pointed out. From the angels of virtue in the Rotunda to the representations of justice in the chamber, to the symbolism of the heritage throughout. Those ideals are owed to those who came before, and the diversity of the people who are served, she said.
And seek to live up to the ideals of a nonpartisan, unicameral legislature.
Sen. Rick Kolowski of Omaha, who spent 41 years in an education career before coming to the Legislature, found joy this session in that former work by spending time with middle school students from Prairie Hill School on their climate change resolution.
He looked around at the Plexiglas and barriers senators have had to deal with in the past 17 days and recognized this as a challenging and even dangerous time.
"It's a issue that we must meet and overcome in our future. Keep goals alive that are meaningful, and mean so much to us in all, that we've been able to accomplish," Kolowski said.
Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk was the most emotional as he spoke to senators and thanked his wife and family.
When he first considered running for speaker four years ago, he heard that long-time Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O'Donnell might be retiring. He had to know O'Donnell would be there if he was elected speaker, because he would need someone who knew what he was doing. He didn't want to put the institution in the position of being run by two inexperienced leaders, he said.
"It's been a wonderful eight years," he said.
While he didn't have any golden advice how to live life within the Legislature, he said, he did share these thoughts.
These bills senators introduce are not their own; they are for people or groups or institutions outside the Legislature, and meant to improve the state. And there's always more that senators could do, and more they should have done," he said.
Scheer has been in elected office since 1978, beginning with the Norfolk School Board, then mayor and state Board of Education before the Legislature.
"My time here is over. This has been the best thing I have ever been involved with," he said.
