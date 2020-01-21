Senators: Making more people eligible for child care subsidy, SNAP would boost workforce

The chance to pick up additional hours or overtime at work, take a promotion or accept more pay can put some Nebraskans and their families into a difficult situation.

Accepting even as little as an extra dollar more per hour can push workers out of eligibility for federal assistance programs such as the Child Care Subsidy and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program but leave them unable to cover all of their family’s expenses.

Two bills — one (LB1049) introduced by Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz last week and another (LB255) brought by Omaha Sen. John McCollister last year — would raise eligibility levels for both programs to help Nebraskans transition to better work.

Bolz said her bill would help retain “20- to 30-somethings” in Nebraska and allow them to develop new skills to fill jobs in health care, technology and other workforce needs in the state.

“Child care assistance is an essential part of this puzzle,” Bolz said. But Nebraska’s current eligibility level ranks among the lowest in the nation, meaning it can be hard for working families to qualify for help.