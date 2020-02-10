Senators disturbed by worsening violence, escapes at YRTC Kearney

It's not enough to put a youth who stabs or clubs somebody into a timeout for a couple of days, he said.

"We have created a crazy situation at YRTC Kearney," he said.

He was talking about 10% of the population there, he clarified. But others there feel like they have to go along to get along with the 10%.

"We must do something now before somebody is killed," he said. "Let's let our judges place these young men and women at a place where they can no longer do harm to anybody."

There is a staffing shortage at the YRTC, and these incidents are why, he said.

As of Saturday, 98 boys and 22 girls were at the Kearney center. The number of boys has increased just from last month, Howard said.

In addition to the violence, the number of boys escaping has increased, she said, with three this past weekend. Bucco-White said the department is working with law enforcement to locate them and an internal investigation is underway.

The trend cannot be ignored.

In 2018, four escaped; in 2019, 39 escaped. And the YRTC is already on track to hit 39 in the first three months of 2020, according to Howard.