Senators debate adding Holocaust, slavery to Nebraska education standards

A bill requiring the Nebraska Department of Education to incorporate the Holocaust and other genocides into the state's multicultural education standards gained first-round approval by the Legislature on Tuesday.
Introduced last year, Omaha Sen. Sara Howard's bill (LB640) was amended to remove reference to specific genocides other than the Holocaust before it was packaged into an omnibus bill (LB1131) prioritized by the Education Committee.
A floor amendment to the bill offered by Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers on Tuesday to add "slavery, lynching, and racial massacres in America" to the list of multicultural education requirements drew opposition from the chair of the Education Committee, however.
Sen. Mike Groene said he agreed to add Howard's bill to the Education Committee package this year if it removed reference to specific genocides in Armenia, Bosnia, Rwanda and Cambodia.
Chambers' proposal to include slavery, lynching and racial massacres in America -- he specifically discussed the 1919 lynching of Will Brown in Omaha and Emmet Till in Mississippi in 1955, as well as the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, attributing those atrocities and more to racism perpetrated by white mobs -- was redundant to what is already in state law, Groene said.
Nebraska students are required to learn about the history and contributions of African-Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans and Natives, the North Platte senator added.
Groene asked if the Legislature should consider the history and contributions of other groups like Irish Americans, who he said were discriminated against throughout history.
He called Chambers' proposal divisive, even racist toward white Americans, and encouraged senators to vote it down.
"I would also entertain, if Sen. Chambers would work with me, to change the language to just say genocide and slavery," Groene said.
"That doesn't name any race or nationality or point fingers at anybody," he said. "It's just plain bad human behavior. That's what we need to be teaching our children. Not who did it and how they did it and blame a whole subset of people for something only a few people did."
Chambers, who warned senators he would launch a filibuster on the omnibus bill if the Legislature defeated his amendment, said he had not laid blame for slavery at the feet of all white people.
"When you make a statement 'birds fly,' that means the birds that can fly, fly," Chambers said. "There are wingless birds that do not fly. If you want to include all birds, you would say 'All birds fly,' and that's when the scientists, the ornithologists would say, 'That's not correct.'
"I never said all white people owned slaves, so either (Groene) didn't listen or he's a bare-faced liar," the longtime lawmaker said.
The Legislature adopted Chambers' amendment on a 34-3 vote, with Sens. Joni Albrecht, Rob Clements and Groene voting against.
Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said it was time for the Legislature to join others in recognizing the historical and ongoing struggles faced by African-Americans in the U.S.
"It's never too late to do the right thing," she said. "Anyone can stand up here and say they're not racist. Great. But as a white person, you can never understand what people of color go through."
Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt said with the generation who endured the Holocaust disappearing, and with anti-Jewish sentiment on the rise in the U.S., it was important for the next generation of Nebraskans to learn about the dangers of anti-Semitism.
"This is a harmless thing we can do to fight against that in Nebraska," she said.
Lawmakers later rejected Groene's attempt to strip the changes to the multicultural education requirements from the bill. He suggested the Legislature start over with a new bill to be heard in committee next year, and chided senators for casting votes to avoid being labeled as a racist in the upcoming legislative elections rather than "doing the right thing."
The omnibus bill advanced on a 37-0 vote. In addition to Howard's bill, the Education Committee bill includes:
* LB1076 from Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz expanding the Community College Gap Assistance Program, which provides funding to low-income students enrolled in high-need fields, to include Nebraska's four tribal colleges.
* LB950 from Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil which adds students who qualify for financial help under the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to the qualifiers for the Access College Early scholarship offered by the state.
