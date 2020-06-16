Senators consider loss of state revenue because of income tax changes

In an executive session, Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte asked why the state would need to give up the income tax revenue. Reducing property taxes would be more important to the state.

Later, he explained: "If we can give away $125 million, then let's give it for property tax relief. We believe that would be a bigger boost to the economy, putting money into every property owner's pocket on Main Street, rather than giving $125 million to a select number of businesses."

Attempts during the first part of the legislative session to agree on property tax cuts were unsuccessful. And the same senators who were part of that filibuster are returning when the Legislature reconvenes to finish out its short session, Linehan said.

There were not 33 votes for anything, she said. Regardless, senators have to come up with something that includes property tax relief.

The state got news recently that May revenue did not suffer near as much as predicted. It was down only 2.2%, or about $10 million from the certified forecast made 11 months ago.

"I have not seen people stop spending money," Linehan said. "The people that generate the vast amount of our tax revenue are people who have money. That group of people, they've adjusted to this and continue to make money."