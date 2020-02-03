Senators confront growing youth vaping issue with proposed ban

School representatives urged support Monday for a legislative proposal to confront what they said is a growing problem of nicotine vaping in schools and among Nebraska youth.

"There's been a steep increase in vaping" in Nebraska schools, Waverly High School principal Dr. Megan Myers said, and it is now growing among students as young as 14.

"Health risks are well-documented and there are school-related consequences," Kyle McGowan told the Legislature's General Affairs Committee in speaking for the Nebraska Council of School Administrators and the Nebraska Association of School Boards.

"We are very concerned," he said.

The legislative proposal (LB862), introduced by Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, would prohibit possession of tobacco, electronic nicotine delivery systems and alternative nicotine products by minors, currently defined in Nebraska law as youths under 19.

Those products are "highly addictive," Hughes told the committee, and they have created a growing problem in the schools.

The committee also heard testimony related to LB1064, a bill introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion that would raise the legal age for use of tobacco and nicotine products in Nebraska from 19 to 21, matching recent federal legislation.