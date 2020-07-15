Senators back again, but nothing's quite the same

One of Nebraska's state senators who will be there, Mike Moser, 68, of Columbus, contracted the virus while the Legislature was on a break and was hospitalized five weeks, getting out June 13. He said in an interview with the Columbus Telegram he is still working to get his strength, balance and agility back from the "miserable virus."

At least two senators have said they do not intend to wear masks.

"Come July 20th, I believe I have no other option but to attend the restart of the session, not only be there but to be on the floor, unmasked and healthy, for debate," said Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard on his legislative blog.

The 10 counties that make up Erdman's district have collectively recorded just more than 100 cases of COVID-19 — about a third of those in the past two weeks.

On his drive to Lincoln next week, he said, he will worry more about the car coming at him than the virus.

Erdman and Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings have urged an end to restrictions in the state and said "herd immunity" to the new virus can be achieved by allowing healthy Americans who are less vulnerable to "interact with the disease" while protecting vulnerable Americans who might not be able to survive exposure.