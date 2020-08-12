Senators approve LGBTQ resolution and celebrate the summer's Supreme Court decision

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First, state senators voted on a resolution that affirmed a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling that an employer who fires a person for being gay or transgender violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Thirteen senators then attended a rally on the Capitol steps where about 50 people gathered to celebrate the progress in making Nebraska a more welcoming state for the LGBTQ+ community.

Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, who sponsored a bill (LB627) last year to end discrimination against gay and transgender workers, saw a majority of senators — 28 — approve her resolution (LR466) Wednesday morning. If she had tried to pass the bill, it probably would have been filibustered and would have needed 33 yes votes to break that filibuster and get it to a vote.

But the landmark Supreme Court decision fully covered her bill, and more, she said. It would be good to harmonize Nebraska law with that decision, but she brought the resolution, instead, because of time constraints in the 2020 session.

"Current and prospective employers are paying attention to what we are doing," she told her fellow senators. "Future workers are paying attention and looking for places to bring their talents."

Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood rose to say he was not in full agreement with the resolution.