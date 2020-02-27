Senators air out concerns about death threats

"So careful what you call stupid," he said to Brewer. "Careful."

Brewer was commenting this week on an array of gun bills that naturally stir up the public, he said, so they can't be surprised when large numbers of Second Amendment supporters show up to be heard. Four out of 400 who showed up Friday at a hearing on a bill (LB816) brought guns with them.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said this is not a left or right issue. He, too, has been threatened. He got a call at his house because of his vote in favor of the death penalty in which the caller explained he knew all of Groene's residences and threatened to kill him. Because of an abortion vote, his wife and daughter were threatened.

"If you have strong beliefs, there are those cowards out there who are going to threaten you," Groene said. "But I lived with it. I decided to be a state senator. I know free speech, and there's fools out there."

He didn't like the guns in the building, either, he said. But they had the right to bring them.