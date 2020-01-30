Senator says it's time to add sales tax to candy, soft drinks in Nebraska

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha argued Thursday that it's time to apply Nebraska's state sales tax to purchases of candy and soft drinks and direct that new revenue to the state's health care cash fund.

Only 11 states do not tax those products now, he told the Legislature's Revenue Committee during a public hearing on his proposal.

McCollister removed a provision from his bill (LB810) that would have also applied the sales tax to bottled water.

The revised bill would raise an estimated $20 million to $25 million in annual revenue, he said, and perhaps more.

The proposal prompted opposition from a number of organizations, including the Nebraska Beverage Association, the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, the Nebraska Retail Federation and the Nebraska Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Stores Association.

The bill represents "a tax increase on food," Kathy Siefken, executive director of the grocers' group, told the committee.

And, she said, it would be "burdensome for retailers" to comply with the new tax.