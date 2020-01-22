Senator says business incentives, tax reform locked together

If anyone wonders how closely tied together the Revenue Committee's new property tax and school funding reform proposal and a new business expansion tax incentives program will be during this year's legislative session, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion has an answer.

"One does not pass without the other," Briese said Tuesday during an interview on the eve of a public hearing on the committee's new tax plan.

Briese is a member of the committee led by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn.

And he spearheaded last year's successful effort to take the business tax incentives legislation (LB720) hostage in the final days of the 2019 legislative session after senators blocked a property tax relief plan.

Six rural senators abandoned the business tax incentives bill last year after a legislative filibuster scuttled Briese's last-ditch effort to acquire $112 million in additional property tax relief following collapse of a more ambitious Revenue Committee plan.

Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk has signaled his intention to keep the property tax and business incentives bills tied closely together on the legislative agenda with an eye on early floor action this year.

"They have to move in lockstep," Briese said.