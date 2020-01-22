Senator says business incentives, tax reform locked together

If anyone wonders how closely tied together the Revenue Committee's new property tax and school funding reform proposal and a new business expansion tax incentives program will be during this year's legislative session, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion has an answer.
"One does not pass without the other," Briese said Tuesday during an interview on the eve of a public hearing on the committee's new tax plan.
Briese is a member of the committee led by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn.
And he spearheaded last year's successful effort to take the business tax incentives legislation (LB720) hostage in the final days of the 2019 legislative session after senators blocked a property tax relief plan.
Six rural senators abandoned the business tax incentives bill last year after a legislative filibuster scuttled Briese's last-ditch effort to acquire $112 million in additional property tax relief following collapse of a more ambitious Revenue Committee plan.
Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk has signaled his intention to keep the property tax and business incentives bills tied closely together on the legislative agenda with an eye on early floor action this year.
"They have to move in lockstep," Briese said.
This year's freshly devised Revenue Committee proposal (LB974) is scheduled for a public hearing Wednesday in keeping with a desire to settle the issue early in this year's abbreviated 60-day session.
The business tax incentives piece of the package adds urgency to an early timeline, with the Nebraska Advantage Act scheduled to expire at the end of the year and businesses already making investment and expansion decisions.
Briese believes the new Revenue Committee plan "truly is the grand bargain on property taxes and education," reducing property tax valuations, increasing state aid to education and providing state funding assistance for all schools.
"This is it, folks," he said. "This is compromise."
Combining the legislative fortune of property tax relief and business tax incentives provides "an opportunity for rural and urban interests to come together," Briese said.
"Both are important for economic growth," he said.
Looking ahead to additional tax reform, Briese has introduced a bill (LB946) that would lead to a reduction of the state sales tax rate by applying the tax to a broad range of services that currently are exempt.
Two-thirds of services are exempt from Nebraska's current sales tax, he said.
His goal is revenue-neutral, he said.
"This is needed structural tax reform," Briese said. "Expansion of the base coupled with lower rates is good tax policy."
