Senator pushes plan for year-round Daylight Saving Time

Gaining an extra hour of light in the evening could improve health outcomes and business productivity and be a boon to the state’s economy, a senator said Wednesday.
Sen. Tom Briese of Albion presented his plan (LB1015) to go to year-round Daylight Saving Time before the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, adding Nebraskans had shown broad support through letters and emails to his office.
Under his bill, Nebraska could only switch to year-round Daylight Saving Time if the federal government passes legislation allowing the change to occur and if two neighboring states adopt similar bills.
He said the bill was supported by parents, health professionals, businesses and farmers, who, contrary to popular belief, were not a driving force behind standardizing Daylight Saving Time but instead were its “earliest and strongest opponents.”
“As a farmer myself, I can tell you we are as sick and tired of changing our clocks twice a year as everyone else,” Briese told the committee.
An extra hour of light in the evening could allow for extra outdoor activities during more times in the year, Briese said, and potentially add tax revenue to the state’s coffers.
The Nebraska Broadcasters Association opposed the measure, saying a patchwork of times across different states could make program scheduling for sports events or award shows “chaotic” for television and radio stations.
The committee did not take action on the bill Wednesday, and Chairman Tom Brewer of Gordon said in a packed legislative schedule, it's not likely to reach the floor for full debate this year.