Senator introduces bill allowing college players in Nebraska to profit from name, image

That could mean sponsoring camps in the offseason, or pursuing a cause they are passionate about, he said.

Hunt said Husker women athletes could stand to benefit most from her bill.

And in addition to being a recruiting tool, Gifford said the opportunity to get a platform and financial reward while still in college may help drive some to get better.

But, he added, "it needs to be done the right way.

"I'm for it, but I can see a slippery slope with how far it goes," he said.

Perlman said he preferred Congress step in to regulate intercollegiate athletics, rather than allow states to create a patchwork of laws for players. In a statement Monday, the University of Nebraska system said it also favored a broader approach.

"Our preference continues to be for a national solution to this issue, versus a state-by-state approach," an NU spokeswoman said.

Until that happens, Perlman said, Nebraska may be at the mercy of other states. If competing universities are allowing their student-athletes to profit from their name and image, then NU would likely need to follow suit to remain competitive.